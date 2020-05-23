EntertainmentEntertainment News

Khloé Kardashian Has a Whole New Look & Fans Are Freaking Out

by

It was a day like any other day when I got the text — two words: Khloé Kardashian. I sent back the requisite “??” but already I was Googling, eager for whatever vital update I’d missed on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. And when I saw the photo that set the internet ablaze, I couldn’t help it. I gasped. Not since the days of Heidi Pratt’s on-air reveal of her plastic surgery had I seen such a drastic transformation. Make no mistake, she looks gorgeous — but she’s also dramatically changed since the Khloé we saw last.

On Twitter, fans have been speculating like crazy about what exactly Khloé might have done to achieve such a radical new look in this photo. Many are suggesting that she’s had plastic surgery while in quarantine, and it’s apparent that her hair has been dyed.

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Others note that photo editing tools like FaceTune or PhotoShop could very likely be at play too — with one tweet even pointing out that half of Khloé’s necklace seems not to have made it into the final cut.

Others have noted a trend for this Kardashian, claiming this isn’t the first time Khloé’s unveiled a serious change to how her face looks. A series of side-by-side photos from over the years show the star has experimented broadly with her aesthetic, much of which was done with public awareness. She’s been vocal about her weight loss over the years, as well as using fillers on her face. She’s never spoken about having plastic surgery.

If Khloé’s happy, I’m happy (when it comes to her face, anyway). But like with Heidi Montag, the backstory is as interesting as the change itself. I’m eager to hear what Khloé will say next.

Before you go, click here for the best reality TV shows we can’t stop watching.

'Dance Moms'

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Caitriona Balfe 'Outlander' TV show Season

Caitriona Balfe Opens Up About Her ‘Outlander’ Season 1 Salary & How She Proved Her Worth

Caitriona Balfe Opens Up About Her ‘Outlander’ Season 1 Salary & How She Proved Her Worth

View article
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart Admits Quarantine Is the First Time He’s Actually Been There for His Wife’s Pregnancy

Kevin Hart Admits Quarantine Is the First Time He’s Actually Been There for His Wife’s Pregnancy

View article
Demi Moore

Demi Moore Proves Age is Just a Number With This Sexy Bathing Suit Photo

Demi Moore Proves Age is Just a Number With This Sexy Bathing Suit Photo

View article
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Quarantine

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Date Nights Are the Love Language of Homebodies

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Date Nights Are the Love Language of Homebodies

View article
Wait, Kelly Ripa and Her Family

Wait, Kelly Ripa and Her Family Have Been Quarantined in the Caribbean This Entire Time?!

Wait, Kelly Ripa and Her Family Have Been Quarantined in the Caribbean This Entire Time?!

View article
Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin, Bella Giannulli

Exclusive: Lori Loughlin’s Guilty Plea Could Help Protect Her Daughters Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli

Exclusive: Lori Loughlin’s Guilty Plea Could Help Protect Her Daughters Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli

ad