Khloé Kardashian Has a Whole New Look & Fans Are Freaking Out

It was a day like any other day when I got the text — two words: Khloé Kardashian. I sent back the requisite “??” but already I was Googling, eager for whatever vital update I’d missed on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. And when I saw the photo that set the internet ablaze, I couldn’t help it. I gasped. Not since the days of Heidi Pratt’s on-air reveal of her plastic surgery had I seen such a drastic transformation. Make no mistake, she looks gorgeous — but she’s also dramatically changed since the Khloé we saw last.

On Twitter, fans have been speculating like crazy about what exactly Khloé might have done to achieve such a radical new look in this photo. Many are suggesting that she’s had plastic surgery while in quarantine, and it’s apparent that her hair has been dyed.

Others note that photo editing tools like FaceTune or PhotoShop could very likely be at play too — with one tweet even pointing out that half of Khloé’s necklace seems not to have made it into the final cut.

first of all khloe kardashian gave herself an entire new face. she took touching up to an entire new level. second of all, she forgot to photoshop her necklace chain too. girlie you ain’t foolin anybody pic.twitter.com/rz937Cz2kO — lex🧚‍♀️ (@psychedaelicate) May 23, 2020

i need khloe kardashian’s surgeon and photoshop skills that’s IT pic.twitter.com/pjaW3CFsYe — isa (@leokisst) May 22, 2020

Others have noted a trend for this Kardashian, claiming this isn’t the first time Khloé’s unveiled a serious change to how her face looks. A series of side-by-side photos from over the years show the star has experimented broadly with her aesthetic, much of which was done with public awareness. She’s been vocal about her weight loss over the years, as well as using fillers on her face. She’s never spoken about having plastic surgery.

I hope Khloe Kardashian doesn't have a Face ID security on her iPhone… pic.twitter.com/qUlmNiXjIq — Taskmaster (@justlvngmybstlf) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

If Khloé’s happy, I’m happy (when it comes to her face, anyway). But like with Heidi Montag, the backstory is as interesting as the change itself. I’m eager to hear what Khloé will say next.

Before you go, click here for the best reality TV shows we can’t stop watching.