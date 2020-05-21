Two months have flown by since Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell said “I do” at the Irwin family’s beloved Australia Zoo. And while they’ve since shared snapshots from their big day, the couple has now done fans one better: Bindi and Chandler’s wedding video is here. Spoiler alert? It’s a total tearjerker — especially the moments when Bindi talks about (and flashes to old footage of) her late dad, beloved “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin.

Bindi shared the video on her Instagram page, simply captioning it, “Our wedding day. Love always wins.” The video begins with Bindi getting ready and discussing her feelings about walking down the aisle. Although the coronavirus pandemic meant they couldn’t have all of their wedding guests present, her mom Terri Irwin, her brother Robert Irwin and her dad’s best friend Wes Mannion made it.

“It means the world to me that they can be here,” Bindi says, adding, “I think that Dad’s with us too, in a way. I think that his spirit lives on in everything that we do… I feel like he’s going to be there walking beside me and Robert as we head down that aisle. I can’t wait.” Not surprisingly, that wasn’t the only moment from Bindi and Chandler’s big day that alluded to the family’s late patriarch.

As Terri had revealed prior to the wedding, the couple chose to light a candle in Steve’s memory during the ceremony. In the video, they can be seen doing so, with a black-and-white photo of Bindi’s dad sharing the table with the candle.”

“This is such an incredibly special day and, of course, not everybody could be here, who we love so much. Because of the current global crisis, a lot of our family couldn’t make it on the day, but thankfully they gave us their amazing support to continue on with our wedding,” she begins her tribute.

Growing more emotional, she continues. “And then there’s also the people who couldn’t be here because they’re watching over us now and they’re our guiding lights. And this candle is to represent dad, who I wish could have been here with us. But I think it’s really special that he’s always with us and he walks beside us with everything that we do.”

Adorably, Chandler also weighs in with some loving thoughts about the father of his bride. “In a way, he brought us together… and because of everything you guys built here, we’re able to live the life that we live,” he says. “He was my hero growing up, and it means the world that he’s always here with us.”

The beautiful video also shows the couple’s vows, little brother Robert getting choked up over “the greatest honor” of walking his sister down the aisle and, of course, plenty of photos opps with Australia Zoo’s resident wildlife.

“Love overcame everything, and we were able to see Bindi and Chandler get married,” mom Terri sums it up. “And what a beautiful, romantic, unexpected, unbelievable adventure this day was.”

