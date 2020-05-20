Britney Spears Gave This Must-Read Advice to Little Sis Jamie Lynn

Those of us who have older sisters know: they always, always give the best advice. And big sis Britney Spears is no different when it comes to her little sister Jamie Lynn. At SHE Media’s #BlogHer Health event, Jamie Lynn opened up about the best advice she ever got from her sister, and those who know Britney won’t be surprised to learn that her advice really hits home. With recent reports that she’s been struggling with her mental health, Britney’s advice seems more timely than ever — and we hope both sisters are finding a way to follow it.

Jamie Lynn shared this key bit of advice while chatting with Sweet Magnolias co-star JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and we’re not exaggerating when we say this advice felt like a giant sigh of relief.

“The best advice my sister gave me is you shouldn’t feel guilty saying no to things, you shouldn’t feel like that means you wanted it any less,” she said. “You have to take care of your mental health and your personal health first, or you’re not going to be able to achieve anything. The biggest advice she ever gave me was, it’s ok to say no if it’s not right for you, and you shouldn’t feel guilty for that.”

Amen to that! Who among us hasn’t overcommitted out of fear of not doing enough, not being enough, not wanting enough? Sometimes (okay, often), our eyes are bigger than our calendars. For women especially (and for moms extra especially), the challenge to “do it all” and “have it all” looms large.

So, feel free to follow our lead and take Britney Spears’ foolproof advice. Just say no — and drop the idea that you owe anyone a “yes” in the first place. Whatever you can do, whatever you really, really want to do, is more than enough.

