If being at home 24/7 with your significant other is starting to get to you both, don’t feel bad — not even Dwayne “The Rock’”Johnson can outrun relationship issues brought on by lockdown. In an Instagram Live chat with Oprah, the multi-hyphenate entertainer opened up about how the coronavirus quarantine has affected his marriage to wife-of-almost-one-year Lauren Hashian.

Johnson’s candid conversation with Oprah on Saturday afternoon was part of her “Life in Focus” series. So, naturally, she touched on the adjustments Johnson has had to make at home (and, for the fitness guru, the gym) to maintain his focus. “What we’ve had to do is really try to make a point to be as structured as we possibly can with the babies and not just that but to find time for ourselves too with Lauren and I,” he explained. “The training has become an anchor in my life… yes, there’s a physical aspect to it, but there’s a mental aspect.”

Of course, in quarantine, he’s had to cut back his training. But he and Hashian discovered that it creates a negative ripple effect if he cuts it back too much. Admitted Johnson, “We started realizing that it would have an impact on the relationship. Luckily we were able to recognize it and nip it in the bud. What we’ve realized too is that it’s important now more than ever to communicate with each other. If there’s something you need, say it.”

We try our best to take mental inventory nightly or check in with each other when we can throughout the day. Keeps us sane, connected & aware during this lockdown. With babies, stress etc it’s easy for our partners/needs to become a blur.@Oprah @ww_us #YourLifeInFocus https://t.co/mzprEfAqBX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 16, 2020

Johnson has also shifted his focus in different directions. “Now the anchor becomes a little bit of work, babies, a little bit of more work, babies, so now with the anchor, I fit it in where I can,” he said. “It’s not to say that I can’t find the time to anchor myself into something because I still need that.”

It goes without saying that Johnson’s “babies” include his 18-year-old daughter Simone (from his first marriage to Dany Garcia), who recently became the youngest signee and first fourth-generation Superstar in the history of WWE. On Friday night, Johnson made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he couldn’t contain his excitement for his firstborn.

“First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important,” he told Fallon.

Hm, maybe he can live vicariously through Simone’s training time until the quarantine is over — she has already begun logging hours at Performance Center in Florida in anticipation of her big debut.

Before you go, get more marriage inspo from some of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples.