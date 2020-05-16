Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, and Michael Douglas, 75, are doing their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by sheltering in place at their Georgian-style mansion in Irvington, New York — and they’re making the most of the situation by bonding with their family, given their children, 19-year-old Dylan and 17-year-old Carys Zeta-Douglas are home with them, too.

The couple checked in with Entertainment Tonight to talk about how they’re passing the time. “I must say, as crazy and unchartered as these waters are, it’s wonderful having the kids home,” Zeta-Jones said, adding that the group has been practicing their moonwalks — even though Douglas moves forward rather than backward. They’ve also been dusting off their musical skills and playing a number of instruments together. “It’s a musical household,” the Chicago star said. “There’s always singing in the back room. I digged out the karaoke machine.”

“‘Honey, we’re home!’,” Douglas added. “It’s been fantastic.”

It hasn’t been all play for the Zeta-Douglas kids, who are also diligently keeping up with their homework remotely — Dylan is in his second year at Brown University, while Carys usually attends boarding school. And not even Mom’s national interviews are going to stop them from making the grade. “I was told by my daughter to ‘zip it,'” Zeta-Jones said with a laugh. “She was like, ‘Mom, I’m doing my lesson.'”

When Douglas and Zeta-Jones aren’t spending time with their kids or their adorable new puppy, Taylor, they’re busy giving back to the industry that brought them together. Per ET, they’re hard at work raising funds and awareness for “We All Play Our Part: A Benefit For MPTF,” which benefits the Motion Picture and Television Fund. For Douglas, the work is doubly personal, given his father, the late Kirk Douglas, also devoted much of his time to the organization.

The elder Douglas, who passed away in February, “crosses our minds every day,” Zeta-Jones said. “What was so admirable about him was he was always involved with courage events, he wrote 11 books, he worked with his rabbi, he worked with his philanthropic endeavors and he always created something to do and he taught me that lesson. He always said to us, ‘Write a book, do something else. What are you doing?’ And he’d be working on something right now, I’m sure.”

“Dad was one of a kind,” Douglas added that he and Zeta-Jones “have been very much involved [with the MPTF] for a number of years, pretty much since my father, Kirk, became involved.”

That work didn’t stop the Spartacus star from having his own kind of fun. “He always used to tease me,” his son said. “We would call him up and he would be like, ‘Enough with you, let me talk to your wife. He was a flirt until the very end.”

