Scooby-Doo Is Back! How to Watch Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried’s Scoob!

Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? Starting on May 15, we know exactly where Scooby-Doo will be — on streaming services nationwide and ready for you to download and enjoy. While Scoob! had originally planned on a wide theatrical release, they’ve had to rethink their plans in the face of COVID-19, and are now encouraging families to enjoy the latest Scoob adventure from the comfort (and safety) of their homes instead. While we do miss going to the movies, we have to admit that an excuse for a family movie night isn’t the worst thing when it comes to a classic like Scooby-Doo. So, how to stream this update on a classic? Scoob! makes things very easy for you.

While Scoob! isn’t coming out until May 15, the title is still available for pre-order on most major platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Fandango Now, and Google Play. Most sites are offering two options: you can buy the title, keeping your precious Scoob! forever, or (for the less invested) you can pay for one-time streaming.

Even though Scoob! can’t be seen in theaters as intended, we’re still so excited for this 2020 take on Scooby and the gang. We can’t think of anything more comforting than watching Velma hard at work on unraveling the latest mystery while Scoob hounds after Scooby Snacks, a nostalgic adventure you and your kids can equally enjoy. Pre-order now and start thinking about your favorite popcorn toppings — your Friday night is all figured out.

