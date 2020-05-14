EntertainmentTV & Movies

Scooby-Doo Is Back! How to Watch Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried’s Scoob!

by

Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? Starting on May 15, we know exactly where Scooby-Doo will be — on streaming services nationwide and ready for you to download and enjoy. While Scoob! had originally planned on a wide theatrical release, they’ve had to rethink their plans in the face of COVID-19, and are now encouraging families to enjoy the latest Scoob adventure from the comfort (and safety) of their homes instead. While we do miss going to the movies, we have to admit that an excuse for a family movie night isn’t the worst thing when it comes to a classic like Scooby-Doo. So, how to stream this update on a classic? Scoob! makes things very easy for you.

Buy: Pre-Order 'Scoob!' on Amazon $24.99
buy it

While Scoob! isn’t coming out until May 15, the title is still available for pre-order on most major platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Fandango Now, and Google Play. Most sites are offering two options: you can buy the title, keeping your precious Scoob! forever, or (for the less invested) you can pay for one-time streaming.

Even though Scoob! can’t be seen in theaters as intended, we’re still so excited for this 2020 take on Scooby and the gang. We can’t think of anything more comforting than watching Velma hard at work on unraveling the latest mystery while Scoob hounds after Scooby Snacks, a nostalgic adventure you and your kids can equally enjoy. Pre-order now and start thinking about your favorite popcorn toppings — your Friday night is all figured out.

Before you go, check out our guide to all the Disney movies still coming out in 2020.

'Artemis Fowl' disney plus movies

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek’s Latest No-Makeup Pic Is Soaking Wet & Smoking Hot

Salma Hayek’s Latest No-Makeup Pic Is Soaking Wet & Smoking Hot

View article
Barack Obama Admits He’s Not-So-Secretly Happy

Barack Obama Admits He’s Not-So-Secretly Happy Daughters Malia & Sasha Are Stuck at Home

Barack Obama Admits He’s Not-So-Secretly Happy Daughters Malia & Sasha Are Stuck at Home

View article
Anna Kendrick

Exclusive: Anna Kendrick’s New Sex Doll Comedy Dummy Takes On Every Woman’s Inner Voice

Exclusive: Anna Kendrick’s New Sex Doll Comedy Dummy Takes On Every Woman’s Inner Voice

View article
See Inside Sarah Ferguson & Prince

See Inside Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew’s Home at Royal Lodge Windsor

See Inside Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew’s Home at Royal Lodge Windsor

View article
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Pregnant Nikki Bella Was Rushed to the Hospital Over Her Unborn Baby’s ‘Heart Scare’

Pregnant Nikki Bella Was Rushed to the Hospital Over Her Unborn Baby’s ‘Heart Scare’

View article
Goldie HawnThe Women's Cancer Research Fund

Goldie Hawn Jumping up and Down Dancing In This Video Is a Forever Mood

Goldie Hawn Jumping up and Down Dancing In This Video Is a Forever Mood

ad