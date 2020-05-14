Melissa Etheridge Spoke Out on Son Beckett’s Opioid Addiction — & Fans Let Her Know She’s Not Alone

This week, Melissa Etheridge endured the greatest pain that any mother can imagine. The singer revealed on Wednesday that her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher had passed away, and she’s now speaking out about the struggles with opioid addiction that ultimately led to his death. It’s an unimaginable moment of mourning for this mom, and the message she shares about watching her young son battle his addiction is nothing short of heartbreaking.

After taking a pause from speaking to the media, Etheridge took to Twitter to share carefully considered thoughts about her son’s passing and the grief she struggles with now. She recognizes that her family is far from alone in mourning a loved one taken by addiction — and in America, far from alone in losing a loved one to opioid addiction in particular.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she wrote. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken.”

“I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief,” she continued. “We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Others who have lost family members to addiction have been pouring in with supportive comments on Etheridge’s post, urging the mom not to blame herself or dwell too harshly on what else she could have done. Etheridge will have many tough weeks and months ahead, but we hope she can take some comfort in knowing she did all she could.

