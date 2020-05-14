EntertainmentEntertainment News

Melissa Etheridge’s 21-Year-Old Son Beckett Has Died

by

Melissa Etheridge announced that her and filmmaker Julie Cypher’s son Beckett Cypher has passed away at the age of 21.

Her team announced the news via her Twitter account Wednesday, “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today-#TeamME”. During this global pandemic, the Grammy and Oscar-winning rockstar had been performing Facebook Live concerts and also was offering virtual guitar lessons for $10.

Etheridge and Cypher had two children via artificial insemination while they were together. Their daughter Bailey Jean was born in February 1997 and Beckett was born in November 1998. While they did not initially announce who the father was, they eventually revealed it was David Crosby. The couple ended up splitting in September 2000.

Etheridge is also the mother of 13-year-old twins, Miller and Jonnie, from her relationship with Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Beckett’s cause of death has not been revealed. He will be missed.

Click here to see all the celebrities we’ve lost so far in 2020. 

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Had an Iconic Comeback for the Body-Shaming Troll Who Called Her ‘Pregnant’

Kourtney Kardashian Had an Iconic Comeback for the Body-Shaming Troll Who Called Her ‘Pregnant’

View article
Tina Fey

Watch These Cute Celebrity Kids Crash Their Parents TV Interviews

Watch These Cute Celebrity Kids Crash Their Parents TV Interviews

View article
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Is Starring in Two Netflix Rom-Coms About Motherhood & We Can’t Wait

Reese Witherspoon Is Starring in Two Netflix Rom-Coms About Motherhood & We Can’t Wait

View article
Pregnant Katy Perry Says She's Feeling

Pregnant Katy Perry Says She’s Feeling Depressed in Quarantine, & We Totally Get It

Pregnant Katy Perry Says She’s Feeling Depressed in Quarantine, & We Totally Get It

View article
Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian May Already Be Pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s Second Child

Khloé Kardashian May Already Be Pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s Second Child

View article
Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muñiz

Jennifer Lopez’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Emme Muñiz Wrote a Children’s Book — & You Can Pre-Order Right Now

Jennifer Lopez’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Emme Muñiz Wrote a Children’s Book — & You Can Pre-Order Right Now

ad