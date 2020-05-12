If you thought Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette’s TikTok videos were adorable, wait until you see the mother-daughter duo’s latest collaboration. As part of her Facebook Watch series 9 Months with Courteney Cox, the actress let her 15-year-old interview her about pregnancy, motherhood and parenting. The result? A super-cute glimpse into Cox and Arquette’s dynamic, and a comically accurate portrayal of what it’s like to live with a teen.

To recap, Cox executive produces and narrates 9 Months on Facebook, a docu-series that shares the pregnancy stories of families across America that often go untold, giving viewers an unfiltered look at pregnancy struggles and successes. The first season dropped last year with 20 episodes, quickly garnering a second season. That season debuted May 10, so Cox is doing her part to bring attention to the enlightening series. To that end, she asked Arquette to pick her brain using questions submitted by viewers.

Hilariously, Arquette’s typical-teen-embarrassment-mode activates as soon as her mom introduces her. “I’m so uncomfortable it hurts,” she says, laughing. The interview begins, and things are going well enough. “Describe your pregnancy journey with me in three words,” Arquette asks her mom. “Exciting, emotional, great,” replies Cox. Then, another teen flex. When Cox reveals she craved tomatoes and cottage cheese during her pregnancy, Arquette gives the verbal equivalent of an eye-roll: “That’s disgusting.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The interview circles back around to sweet as the teen asks her mom to describe her as a child in a single sentence. “Absolutely adorable, curious, incredible sense of humor, and quirky,” Cox shares. And, aww, right? A standard response in this moment might be a hug. Or, “I love you.” But this is a teen we’re talking about, so Arquette did the teen-equivalent of those things. She told her mom, “You’re annoying.” She then sat on her.

Ah, teens. Gotta love ‘em! Despite joking that her mom’s pregnancy cravings sound “disgusting” and calling her mom “annoying,” it’s abundantly clear that Arquette adores Cox. She’s simply using the kind of coded language teens tend to use.

After all, she and Cox routinely do TikTok videos together — and anyone who has a tween or teen knows there’s no greater compliment than being asked to participate in your child’s TikTok life.

Before you go, check out celebrities (like Courteney Cox and David Arquette) who do co-parenting right.