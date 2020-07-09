Everything We Know About Clare Crawley’s Season of The Bachelorette

May has come and gone with no new season of The Bachelorette, a loss felt all across Bachelor Nation. But where there’s Chris Harrison, there’s a way, and we finally have details about Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Filming this summer, the upcoming season promises a new cast of older men for our 38-year-old Bachelorette, luxurious (if limited) travel, and, of course, rigorous COVID-19 testing for the cast and crew. Here’s everything we know about what to expect from The Bachelorette 2020: when it starts, where they’re shooting, and more. And yes, Reality Steve spoilers are included. You’ve been warned!

Who Is Clare Crawley?

In case you’ve made it this far without familiarizing yourself with the new Bachelorette (shame!), here’s your crash course. Previously a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, Clare famously chewed him out when he sent her home, declaring “I would never want my children having a father like you.” Next, she sought love on Bachelor in Paradise (twice) and once on The Bachelor: Winter Games. Now, the 38-year-old hair stylist will be calling the shots on her very own season — and we seriously hope she’s bringing her beloved Golden Retriever.

When Does Her Season Start Airing?

Now that Bachelorette filming is underway, it’s safe to say that we’ll be looking at a fall premiere as estimated earlier this summer. Come September or October, The Bachelorette should be back — but it will not be airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, not Mondays.

How Are They Filming Safely?

ABC executive Rob Mills came on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show to set fans’ minds at ease about the safety of their cast and crew. “Everybody is going to be at one location,” Mills explained. “Everybody is going to be tested a week before; everybody comes back negative; we shoot; and they’re inside that bubble.”

Currently, the cast and crew are already on location and quarantining until shooting starts July 16. Fingers crossed that this all goes according to plan.

Where Are They Shooting?

ENTERTAINMENT CHECK: looks like the @BacheloretteABC is filming the next season here in La Quinta at the @LaQuintaResort! The crew is setting up this afternoon and the area is, of course, blocked off to the public. @RealitySteve 📸: @Papi_Nezzy pic.twitter.com/6QUnK6wQ1M — Angela Chen KESQ (@AngelaWChen) July 8, 2020

Reality Steve recently revealed that The Bachelorette is filming at La Quinta Resort in California, with another Twitter account confirming and sharing photos of the site blocked off for shooting.

You guys, this is not the La Quinta that you see on the side of the road you can book for $50 a night. This is one of the top resorts out in the desert thats held numerous golf tournaments and is the hot spot during Coachella week. pic.twitter.com/3g6hHhJLFV — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 8, 2020

La Quinta is a luxury resort featuring no less than 41 climate-controlled pools, expansive spas, salons, tennis courts, golf courses, casitas, hot tubs, and more. As Reality Steve notes, La Quinta is “the hot spot during Coachella week,” and it definitely looks like there are worse places you could be quarantined to shoot a reality show.

One note: Those in the area have pointed out that temperatures can climb well above 100 degrees. Let’s hope these guys can take the heat!

Who’s Coming on the Show?

While Clare’s original suitors were announced back in March, Chris Harrison has since confirmed that there has been a re-shuffling, not least because one of the intended contestants Matt James has now been cast as the new Bachelor lead. While Harrison insists that recasting is solely due to logistical reasons, and that the original 32 men may no longer be available, Clare herself was encouraging new men to apply and the age range of the original suitors rubbed many fans the wrong way.

“The chances for everybody to put their life on hold to be able to come back again [are] very slim, so yeah, we are still casting,” Harrison said on an Instagram Live. “So if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here, [apply].”

“I’m just saying there might be new guys only because some of these guys just might not be able to make it,” the TV host later clarified. “I mean, who knows if these guys have jobs now, are looking for jobs, what their families look like. All of our world has been turned upside down, so we’re not going crazy trying to recast the show. I’m just saying we might have to.”

With filming a week away from starting, we’re expecting to hear more updates from Reality Steve throughout the summer. And you’ll be the first to know when we do.

