It’s Mother’s Day! Sure, on the surface, it’s just like any other day. But this is a day devoted to the life-givers. The women who make the world go-round. The carriers, the nurturers, the anchors. And while the novel coronavirus pandemic has made things a little different this particular year, people everywhere are lifting up the mothers in their lives in a special way today. Of course, it’s also a day for moms to relish, well, being moms — and that includes celebrities celebrating Mother’s Day.

Since we live in the age of social media, we get to see how Hollywood moms choose to spend their holiday. For some, it was admittedly little different than any other day: all about their babies! Gwen Stefani adorably spent some quality time with her youngest, Apollo, and a few other super-cute younglings on beau Blake Shelton’s ranch. For others, it proved to be a day filled with R&R. And not surprisingly, tons of celebrity moms gave a nod to the women who taught them how to be mothers — their own mamas. Gigi Hadid, who is currently pregnant with her first child, gushed over her role model, mom Yolanda.

So, it’s safe to say that despite spending the time in quarantine, these celebrity moms definitely made the best of Mother’s Day.

Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry shared a snapshot of herself cuddling in the yard with her kids Adam Housley and Ariah Talea. “My overall perspective for life changed once I became a mom. My hope is that I will be the example for them and raise them to be a wonderful addition to this world,” she wrote.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington gave credit where credit is due: her mom, Valerie Washington, a woman she refers to as “the epitome of grace.”

Molly Ringwald

For Molly Ringwald, Mother’s Day was a chance to celebrate the beauty of being a mother and the honor of having one “who is the best.” To that end, she shared a heartwarming video of her mom, Adele Ringwald, teaching her daughter, Adele Ringwald Gianopoulos, how to make pie dough.

Danielle Brooks

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks gushed over her very first Mother’s Day with daughter Freeya and honestly, who can blame her for gushing? Baby girl is adorable! Brooks also took time to thank her mom for “teaching me how to love unconditionally.”

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps’ daughter Cricket might have created the best Mother’s Day card of 2020. Just see for yourself… it’s brilliant.

Gigi Hadid

Soon-to-be first-time mama to her own baby girl, Gigi Hadid was probably feeling extra sentimental this year as she gave a shout-out to mom Yolanda: “Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid. You are a superhero!!!!!”

Jennifer Lopez

“Mom, thank you so much for being so patient with me, for making me always believe that I could do anything that I wanted to do,” Jennifer Lopez captioned a Mother’s Day tribute video to her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez. “That seed planted made me who I am today. That was all you.” And considering how much J.Lo has accomplished, we all understand the weight of those words.

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb went peak mom for Mother’s Day, sharing a photo of her kid-art-covered fridge. Our favorite part of the picture? A painted masterpiece with her daughters’ Haley Joy and Hope Catherine’s little handprints.

Camila McConaughey

Camila McConaughey called being a parent of her three kids Levi, Vida and Livingston “the biggest privilege of a lifetime.” Her husband Matthew McConaughey honored her as well, referring to her as “the root of the family.”

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani, who has been quarantining with boyfriend Blake Shelton at his ranch in Oklahoma, shared a throwback snapshot of her mom, Patti Flynn. She wrote, “Happy mother’s day to my beautiful mom!! Missing u more than ever today and can’t wait to be reunited.” Happily, Stefani had her sweet son Apollo and some super-duper-cute farm babies to distract her.

Gisele Bundchen

In addition to sending love and respect to all the mamas out there, Gisele Bundchen singled out her own, Vania Nonnenmacher. “Mom, thank you for being an example of love and strength, of dedication and patience, of integrity and kindness. Thank you for giving me amazing sisters, and for always supporting me in the best way that you could,” she captioned a photo of the two. “Thank you for giving me life and thank you for being my sweet mama.”

Zoe Kravitz

Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz posted a throwback photo of her lookalike mom Lisa Bonet, writing, “Mama. My everything.”

