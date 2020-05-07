EntertainmentCelebrities

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Reportedly Been Staying in This $18 Million Mansion While House Hunting

It pays to have friends in high places. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finding the best homes to couch surf at since they’ve left the U.K. While senior members of the Royal Family they were used to the comforts of Frogmore Cottage, and they have made sure to stay in total style since their departure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly staying in a fancy $18+ million mansion owned by Tyler Perry according to the DailyMail. With his huge entertainment empire, it’s a sure bet that everything in the home is total luxury. The Tuscan home has plenty of space for mom, dad, and baby Archie, 1, to roam about — with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms they can get lost in style.

And guess who introduced the new Californians to Perry? Sources say Oprah helped orchestrate the move while the couple looks for an equally luxurious place of their own, somewhere in the $12-15 million range.

This isn’t the first time they’ve stayed in gorgeous digs while on the move. Prince Harry and Meghan stayed in Vancouver Island, Canada, at a home owned by Canadian billionaire, Frank Giustra. It was a waterfront property with over 10,000 square feet, a media room, and a wine-tasting room.

What will their new place look like? Knowing Meghan and Harry’s design tastes, it will probably feature eco-friendly materials, a yoga room, and a big play area for baby Archie to enjoy. After house-hopping for almost a year, the royals must be ready to settle into something more permanent.

Before you go, click here to see more on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship timeline. 

