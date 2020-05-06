EntertainmentCelebrities

Newly Married Zoe Kravitz Isn’t Ready to Be a Mom Right Now, So Stop Asking

Zoe Kravitz is enjoying her newlywed bliss with husband Karl Glusman. The couple has been enjoying their first year of marriage and apparently isn’t thinking about starting a family any time soon, which of course, isn’t anyone’s business but theirs. The 31-year-old actress is tired of answering nosy inquiries about immediately having kids — as she should be. 

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” the actress told Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert. ”Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just because of work. Also, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”

June 29th, 2019.

Shepard, who shares two children with wife Kristen Bell, daughter Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, encouraged Kravitz to travel with her husband and see the world before thinking about having kids. Why should she have to put her red-hot career on hold right now? She’s busy starring in shows like High Fidelity and Big Little Lies. It’s also, of course, a question that’s rarely asked of men in her same position in Hollywood.

And Shepard agrees, “I think it’s downright shameful how they [media] talk to actresses on red carpets. The first question always for a mother is, ‘How do you make it work?’ or ‘How do you juggle a career and a kid?’ The subtext is you’re probably a bad mother. That’s really what it’s after,” the Parenthood star said in an interview with Medium. “They’re trying to shame them (by insinuating they) probably shouldn’t work. As innocuous as the question sounds, you start noticing that I’ve never been asked on a red carpet how I’m juggling fatherhood and three jobs.”

For Kravitz, she’s choosing a path that works for her and her husband and that’s all that really matters — so if and when they’re ready to have kids it’ll be on their timeline.

