Jessica Simpson Is Not Here for Being Body-Shamed About Showing Off Her Boobs at the Met Gala

When Vogue decided to publish an oral history of the Met Gala, Jessica Simpson was delighted to see that her name was mentioned (twice!). But upon reading the context provided by former Vogue creative digital director Sally Singer, Simpson’s reaction seriously changed — and we couldn’t agree more that this Met Gala “anecdote” was way out of line. For what it’s worth, Vogue has already apologized, but it’s hard to imagine how Singer’s comments about Simpson’s boobs — and John Mayer allegedly touching those boobs — didn’t strike them as odd the first time around.

Simpson, who’s faced more than her fair share of body-shaming over the years given her bombshell status in the media, took the whole gaffe as an opportunity to shut down body-shamers on Instagram once and for all.

“Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger,” the star wrote. “But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

Amen to that! They’re boobs, people! And Simpson’s in particular are fabulous. Singer’s initial “complaints,” if they can even be called that, should have seemed ludicrous ten years ago, let alone now. Here’s the “incident” by which she was so scandalized.

“One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Roberto Cavalli and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer contributed. For reference, here’s the dress Simpson was wearing.

“And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table,” Singer continued. “He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on.”

Look, we’re not going to get into an impassioned John Mayer defense here. But it seems like what Singer was objecting too was Simpson having rockin’ boobs and showing them off for, oh, the biggest fashion event of the year in her fabulous designer dress. Then — the horror! — Singer actually had to sit across the table from this lauded singer-actress wearing that same dress.

Needless to say, our sympathies are limited. Let’s all try to practice this as a general rule: When you see a woman’s body part and you’re tempted to comment on it, don’t. Just don’t.

Before you go, check out all the hottest couples who attended the Met Gala together before they split.