The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Kara Keough faced an unimaginable loss last month when her newborn son died in childbirth after experiencing shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. Now, in what seems like a sequence of tragic events for the reality star, her father, Matt Keough, passed away. The former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant was 64. Their family hasn’t released any details about his death but Keough posted a heartfelt Instagram caption about her dad on Saturday.

“Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now, “ she wrote and signed her caption with “XoXo, Hammerhead.”

Keough, who shares 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate with her husband Kyle Bosworth, remembered her dad with sweet photos that captured their memories together. There is a snapshot of them dancing at her wedding in what appears to be their father-daughter dance. Another photo shows an adorable moment between Keough, her dad, and a newborn Decker. And lastly, a heartfelt video captures Decker and her grandpa attempting to make pizza together. This walk down memory lane must not have been easy for the RHOC star to share, but she wanted to show the world how special her dad was.

Just a few days ago, she shared another devastating moment on Instagram which showed her, Kyle, and their newborn son embracing each other. “You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two,” Keough’s caption began. “To all my fellow ‘instead’ mamas…. thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will,” she powerfully concluded.