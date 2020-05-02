Celebrate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Birthday With These Sexy Photos

Happy Birthday, Dwayne Johnson! Aside from being a former wrestler and an A-list actor, he’s also a loving husband and father to three daughters — Tiana, 2, Jasmine, 5, and Simone, 18. And today is his birthday, the Hollywood superstar is celebrating his 48th birthday May 2, and we’re celebrating these glorious photos of the sexy family man.

We can see his incredible physique from his years with WWE and the time he spends in the gym, but he’s also funny and kind. We like to think of Johnson as the total package — someone who has worked hard for his career, but who has also worked on himself to make him the best dad and husband he can be.

We don’t know whether to look at his giant arm muscles or the only clothing he’s wearing, a towel — or to pay more attention to how sweet it is that he’s teaching his baby girl how to wash her hands while singing.

“Can’t promise I’ll be here for the rest of your life,” Johnson writes of his daughter Jasmine, “but you have my word I’ll love and take care of you for the rest of mine.” And swoon. Johnson shares Jasmine, now 5, and Tiana, 2, with his second wife, Lauren Hashian.

Some of the things we’re thinking here we just can’t say — Lauren, you’re a lucky lady.

While we love his sexy dad photos, these pics of him in the gym are well, they’re nice to look at too. And he’s so thoughtful and caring writing, “I don’t post my workouts, because I’m sensitive to millions of you around the world who aren’t able to train in your local gyms and you’re stuck at home. I’d feel like an asshole and it ain’t my style.” No, Dwayne, it’s not (another reason he’s so great).

Hot dads holding puppies, yes, please.

Wet t-shirt contest? The Rock wins.

We just have to say thank you for these photos, amirite?

Before you go, click here to see photos of Dwayne Johnson’s 18-year-old Simone and other celebrity kids that are all grown up.