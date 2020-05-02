Celebrate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Birthday With These Sexy Photos

Happy Birthday, Dwayne Johnson! Aside from being a former wrestler and an A-list actor, he’s also a loving husband and father to three daughters — Tiana, 2, Jasmine, 5, and Simone, 18. And today is his birthday, the Hollywood superstar is celebrating his 48th birthday May 2, and we’re celebrating these glorious photos of the sexy family man.
We can see his incredible physique from his years with WWE and the time he spends in the gym, but he’s also funny and kind. We like to think of Johnson as the total package — someone who has worked hard for his career, but who has also worked on himself to make him the best dad and husband he can be.
View this post on Instagram
Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” 😂
We don’t know whether to look at his giant arm muscles or the only clothing he’s wearing, a towel — or to pay more attention to how sweet it is that he’s teaching his baby girl how to wash her hands while singing.
“Can’t promise I’ll be here for the rest of your life,” Johnson writes of his daughter Jasmine, “but you have my word I’ll love and take care of you for the rest of mine.” And swoon. Johnson shares Jasmine, now 5, and Tiana, 2, with his second wife, Lauren Hashian.
View this post on Instagram
I know how this dance goes with my lil’ Jazzy who clings to me like a spider monkey 24/7 🐒 Daddy, I’m thirsty, can I have some of your water? Of course you can baby. I pour it, she takes the water, looks at me and slowly dumps it on the towel. I look angry. She smiles. I smile. She laughs hard. I laugh harder. She laughs even harder. Repeat until there’s no more water. Then she runs off and I’m left with an empty water bottle. One of the many reasons I cherish 😂🙏🏾🖤 my off days.
Some of the things we’re thinking here we just can’t say — Lauren, you’re a lucky lady.
View this post on Instagram
What are my favorite lifts in the gym? And why am I always talking in the gym and not posting my workouts? My favorite lifts are all of ‘em – full body – and always focusing on my lower body – my foundation – quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves. Don’t skip leg day, men. And I recommend taking written inventory on your training/fitness goals so when you’re back up and training full capacity you have a clear vision of your goals and pathway to accomplish them. And I don’t post my workouts, because I’m sensitive to millions of you around the world who aren’t able to train in your local gyms and you’re stuck at home. I’d feel like an asshole and it ain’t my style. Just know I’m working extremely hard and I want all of you to get back to working out ASAP too. Thanks for your great questions and keep ‘em coming. Stay healthy, my friends. #rage
While we love his sexy dad photos, these pics of him in the gym are well, they’re nice to look at too. And he’s so thoughtful and caring writing, “I don’t post my workouts, because I’m sensitive to millions of you around the world who aren’t able to train in your local gyms and you’re stuck at home. I’d feel like an asshole and it ain’t my style.” No, Dwayne, it’s not (another reason he’s so great).
View this post on Instagram
Dialed in at 257lbs. Worked extremely hard to “bring it” for my final #ProjectRock @underarmour campaign shoot on 2018. Our “Bend Boundaries” Collection is reflective of the disruptive nature of my DNA. To unapologetically push for greater and always disrupt expectations. Thanks to my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi for the focused strategy and thanks to our Seven Bucks advertising group @sevenbuckscr for taking the marketing lead for us and @underarmour for this big campaign. And thanks to all of you for making our #ProjectRock @underarmour’s #1 SELLER WORLDWIDE. Let’s shoot. #BendBoundariesCollection #ProjectRock #IdLoveAFuckingDonutRightNow
Hot dads holding puppies, yes, please.
Wet t-shirt contest? The Rock wins.
View this post on Instagram
How tall am I? How much do I weigh? And was I nervous when I first broke into Hollywood? 6’12. Kidding 6’4. 277lbs. And hell yes, I was nervous. In life, there are no guarantees and just because I was a popular pro wrestler – that meant nothing when it came to becoming a viable global box office draw. I made the tough decisions and the most important of all, was deciding I was done trying to be someone I’m not to conform to Hollywood. Instead, I decided to be my own man and Hollywood would eventually conform to me. And remember, just because something doesn’t exist doesn’t mean it can’t happen ~ it just means you haven’t created it yet. Thank you all for your questions. Keep ‘em coming. Stay healthy, disciplined and take care of one another. We’ll get thru this together and eventually, we’ll rise again. D
We just have to say thank you for these photos, amirite?
