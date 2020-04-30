Ashlee Simpson Is Pregnant with Baby #3!

What an amazing week for celebrity baby news! Just a few days after Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt, Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, and Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed they were expecting babies, we’ve learned that singer Ashlee Simpson Ross is now pregnant with baby number 3! The star shared the amazing news on her Instagram as she prepares for her family with Evan Ross to grow even bigger.

Simpson and Ross married on August 30, 2014 after dating for a little over a year, and share one kid together, 4-year-old daughter Jagger Ross. Simpson also shares 11-year-old son Bronx with ex Pete Wentz, whom she divorced in late 2011. The exes now have a 50-50 custody arrangement for Bronx, and Ross is on great terms with both Simpson’s ex-husband and her son.

Simpson shared the exciting news of her third pregnancy on Instagram, writing: “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3.”

Recognizing that COVID-19 has made this a more stressful time to be pregnant that usual, Simpson went on to explain what she’s doing to support other expecting moms during this time: “We know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

We couldn’t be happier for this gorgeous family, and it’s clear they’re all smiles about Simpson’s pregnancy test results. By the end of 2020, we’ll be welcoming a whole new generation of celebrities’ babies, and we can’t wait until the pics start rolling in.

