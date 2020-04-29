Royals — they’re just like us! Okay, not quite. But Prince William and Kate Middleton are marking an important milestone in quarantine, like so many of us. Their special occasion? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. And as such, they reportedly have social-distancing-approved plans (which include giving fans a social media shout-out). Here’s what the royal couple is reportedly doing to commemorate nearly a decade of wedded bliss.

According to Hello!’s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey, 2020 actually won’t prove too different from years past where the Cambridges’ anniversary is concerned. “Prince William and Kate tend to celebrate their anniversary in private,” Stacey explained adding, “and this year they will remain at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they have been isolating with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the coronavirus lockdown.”

Already, the couple has taken to social media to express gratitude to their fans and followers for sending well-wishes on their special day. “Nine years ago today — thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!” Kate and William wrote on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account. In a sentimental nod, they shared a throwback photo of their nuptials on April 29, 2011.

In the nostalgic snapshot, the royal newlyweds stand in the doorway of Westminster Abbey mere moments after saying “I do.” With huge smiles on their faces, William and Kate pose for the photo as Kate sweetly clutches William’s hand. Visible behind the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. are their flower girls as well as their best man, Prince Harry, and maid of honor, Pippa Middleton.

If the past few weeks are any indication, Kate and William will make the most of their unexpected downtime as they mark another year of marriage. Despite being on lockdown for several weeks now, the couple has continued to work hard behind the scenes, balancing both their royal responsibilities and caring for their kids.

Following previous years’ wedding anniversaries, the Duke and Duchess have shared details of their day after the fact. So, here’s hoping subsequent interviews paint a more comprehensive picture of how the Cambridges filled their at-home anniversary amid the coronavirus quarantine. At the very least, we’d love to hear what they whipped up for their celebratory meal!

Before you go, take a look at photos that prove Kate and William are the cutest couple ever.