Gigi Hadid, 25, is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, 27, multiple reports confirm — according to a source Hadid is already in her second trimester, about 20 weeks along in the pregnancy.

The couple just got back together late last year after having been separated for some time. The paid started dating back in 2015 and had a solid three-year run before calling it quits in March 2018. Prior to getting back with Malik, Hadid had a short, but high-profile romance with Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron. That flame burned out quickly and Malik and Hadid rekindled their on-again, off-again relationship.

Since reconciling, the two have been going strong. Hadid and Malik have been quarantining together in Pennsylvania at her family’s farm, where they celebrated her 25th birthday last weekend. Her younger sister and fellow model, Bella Hadid, was also present at the celebrations.

This will be their first child, so mom Yolanda Foster is probably thrilled to be a grandmother. With Hadid’s good looks and Malik’s musical talents, their future offspring has already hit the jackpot.

TMZ was first to report the news that the model and former One Direction star are expecting.

