EntertainmentCelebrities

Hugh Jackman’s Baking Project Is Truly Hideous, But He Swears It’s ‘Yummy’

by

We’ve all had to come up with ways to entertain ourselves in recent weeks, and one of Hugh Jackman’s preferred quarantine pastimes is apparently baking. His latest foodie endeavor? Low-carb bread! But while Jackman can basically do no wrong in basically every other aspect, we’ve gotta say — we sure hope his quarantine bread tastes better than it looks. As it stands, even Jackman’s beloved wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, sounds unconvinced that it is “amazing” as her husband swears it is. 

Jackman took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the questionable results of his culinary hobby. “Looks can be deceiving,” he captioned a short video showing off a motley loaf. “Okay, I fully understand that this doesn’t look…” Jackman begins his defense of the bread in the video clip, with Furness dubiously chiming in “amazing.” Undeterred, Jackman continued, “But this tastes amazing. I just made this. It’s low-carb bread. Flax meal and oat bran and a few other things in it, and it is yummy.” 

For added effect, the Greatest Showman star gave the misshapen loaf a few squeezes, saying, “It is warm, and it’s about to be in my stomach.” Since he didn’t go so far as to share his recipe, we’re all going to have to take Jackman’s word that his low-carb quarantine bread is, in fact, “yummy.”

View this post on Instagram

Looks can be deceiving. #ilovemybreadmaker

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Hey, it already got one particularly meaningful vote of confidence — the video was “liked” by none other than Jackman’s public frenemy No. 1 Ryan Reynolds

Maybe this is part of their brand-new “truce.” During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week, Jackman revealed that he and Reynolds were putting aside their hilarious ongoing feud for a good cause. The two planned to hit pause on their rivalry for 24 hours as part of the All In Challenge to raise money to provide food and supplies to frontline workers, the elderly and children in need during the coronavirus pandemic. 

But judging by Reynolds appreciation for Jackman’s baking post (sans any snarky commentary), we’re thinking these two might be on the path to a more civil social media relationship. “I am preparing for this to be a permanent truce, but let me be clear, the truce is not friendship,” Jackman told Corden. 

Who knows, though? Before all is said and done, perhaps they’ll literally break bread together. It’ll be Jackman’s unsightly bread, but still. Progress. 

Before you go, learn more about Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. 

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Outlander Season 5 Episode 10

Outlander Episode 10 Recap: In ‘Mercy Shall Follow Me’ Bonnet Terrorizes Claire, Bree & Jamie

Outlander Episode 10 Recap: In ‘Mercy Shall Follow Me’ Bonnet Terrorizes Claire, Bree & Jamie

View article
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Call

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Call It Quits After 10 Years Together

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Call It Quits After 10 Years Together

View article
We Can’t Unsee Ryan Reynolds’ Tiny

We Can’t Unsee Ryan Reynolds’ Tiny Quarantine Ponytail (Well-Played, Blake Lively)

We Can’t Unsee Ryan Reynolds’ Tiny Quarantine Ponytail (Well-Played, Blake Lively)

View article
Gabrielle union americas got talent

Gabrielle Union & 1-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia are Twinning in These Cute Poolside Pics

Gabrielle Union & 1-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia are Twinning in These Cute Poolside Pics

View article
Khloé Kardashian

Ok, I’ll Bite: Why Would Khloé Kardashian Want Another Baby with Tristan Thompson’s Sperm?

Ok, I’ll Bite: Why Would Khloé Kardashian Want Another Baby with Tristan Thompson’s Sperm?

View article
Kelly Clarkson family birthday wish

Kelly Clarkson Just Got The Cutest Surprise for Her Birthday

Kelly Clarkson Just Got The Cutest Surprise for Her Birthday

ad