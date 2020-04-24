EntertainmentCelebrities

Gabrielle Union & 1-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia are Twinning in These Cute Poolside Pics

by

Gabrielle Union takes a lot of pride in her family, whether it’s as a stepmom to Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, Xavier Wade, 6, or daughter, Kaavia James, 1, whom she shares with husband Dwayne Wade. With most of the country stuck at home in quarantine, no better time to go out to the pool and have a mother-daughter photoshoot, especially since Los Angeles is experiencing extremely hot temperatures.

The first photos show Gabrielle in a bright orange sundress and Kaavia wearing nothing but her diaper, a pair of booties, and a necklace. Mom and daughter have very similar serious expressions on their face. The duo then mugs for the camera a few times over.

Us 🖤🖤

Over the past few months, Kaavia has looked more and more like her beautiful mother from their stunning brown eyes to their sweet expressions. When the two look right into the camera, you can see how happy they are together enjoying the Los Angeles heatwave.

Even though it is trying times with the stay-at-home orders, Gabrielle is making the most of it by spending quality time with her family. That time with family can be hard to juggle when she’s working inside and outside the home.

“I give myself permission to be human,” Union told Parents. “I’m not trying to be a perfect parent. I’m okay with life not being balanced. I’m not hitting it out of the park in every area. There are times I should be studying lines, but I’m playing with my baby girl and I’m enjoying it.”

The final photo in the Instagram series sums up at what Gabrielle is doing best — raising a happy child. Kaavia, dressed in a leopard-print onesie, looks so content to be in her mother’s arms. Judging from Gabrielle’s warm smile, there is nothing she loves more than being a mom.

