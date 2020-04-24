Amid the tragedies that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon us, I’ve found a small glimmer of hope in seeing how eager we all are to still connect, and how creative we’ve become in finding new ways to reach each other. That’s exactly what Vogue’s new Postcards From Home series represents, a collection of photos and images put together by stars like Ashley Graham, Cindy Sherman, and Kim Kardashian West in their homes. These postcards are a snapshot at each star’s home life — and for Kardashian West, that of course means life with her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The result? The most candid Kardashian West family portrait we’ve ever seen.

Kardashian West has been candid in the past that it’s no easy feat to get her family into an orderly photo, even admitting that they’d had to photoshop North into their family Christmas card after she hadn’t wanted to pose the first time around. But it looks like all this time on lockdown may have made the kids eager for a project, since their huge grins suggest they don’t mind this photo shoot as much as the others.

Wondering what corner of the Kardashian West fortress they’re sitting in? Kim thought you might be. “We’re in the theater room. That’s the place that has gotten the most use lately,” the mom tells Vogue. “The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor. My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it’s a problem.”

We’re guessing she means 6-year-old North and not 2-year-old Chicago, but either way — you heard it here first! If either one of these intrepid fort builders assigns you a bed, you better stay put. And if you do, they just might agree to pose for the world’s sweetest postcard.

Before you go, click here to see more huge celebrity families like the Kardashians.