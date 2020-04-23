Cameron Diaz Reveals The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Her

Cameron Diaz has proven time and time again that she’s the most un-Hollywood celebrity out there. She is doing the entertainment industry on her terms because she has a different priority now — her family. In a new interview with her friend and longtime makeup artist Gucci Westman, Diaz reveals that her marriage to Good Charlotte musician, Benji Madden, was the catalyst that created a significant shift in her acting career.

“I love being married, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said. “Our partnership and his friendship.”

Westman has been Diaz’s makeup artist since they worked together on a Movieline magazine shoot back in the mid-1990s. The actress feels comfortable talking about her personal life because they are such good friends.

“Now that I’m home for six years, half of my house is my kitchen,” she laughingly said sharing that she spends most of her time in the kitchen. “When I feed the people I love, the thing I want for them to have is the experience — feeling like it hit their heart. They can feel my love. I want to cry,” Diaz continued. “My food is my love language.”

Her other focus is her four-month-old daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower. Diaz and Madden announced her arrival in early January with an Instagram post that read, “She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family.”

As for the persistent question of whether Diaz will return to acting was also asked by Westman. “I’m never going to say never because I’m not a person who says never about anything,” she said.

The good news is that Diaz left the door open to future possibilities. That’s a hopeful response for her fans.

