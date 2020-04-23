Richard Gere & Wife Alejandra Silva Just Welcomed Baby Boy #2!

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva are now proud parents — again! The couple welcomed their second baby boy at their estate in Pound Ridge, New York, and are celebrating as a family. Spanish publicist and activist Silva gave birth to baby boy Alexander just 14 months ago, and now their family is already one bigger.

70-year-old Gere married Silva in 2018, at the same ranch in Pound Ridge where the couple is now. They had been family friends for years, and began dating in 2014, finally deciding to tie the knot four years later. Both Gere and Silva, 37, have children from previous marriages in addition to their son Alexander: Gere shares his son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell; and Silva shares her son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland. Now, Hola! reports they’ve welcomed a second son.

Gere and Silva announced that they were expecting their first child together six months after their wedding. She gave birth to son Alexander in February, and took us all by surprise by revealing her second pregnancy just nine months later. Now, a second baby son (name still unknown!) has joined the family, and they couldn’t be happier.

While this is a scary time in the world to be expecting or welcoming a new baby, it sounds like the Gere family is well situated (and highly private) at their ranch, and had planned for this scenario. We hope Alexander is excited to meet his new baby brother, and we’re sending this family so much love.

