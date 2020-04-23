With the cadre of little ones in the British monarchy continuing to grow, there is no shortage of adorable moments captured on camera. And while it would be impossible to play favorites, we’ve gotta admit — Prince Louis is cute to the umpteenth degree. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child turned two on April 23 and it seems as though the little Cambridge has already managed to amass an impressive portfolio of snapshots that’ll make you go, Awww!

Like his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Louis’ unofficial album started with a first photo taken with his parents shortly after his birth. But since then, the pint-sized royal has proven to be a real scene-stealer. Remember how sweet he looked cradled in his big sister’s arms on her third birthday? Or how theatrical he was on the Buckingham Palace balcony during his Trooping the Colour debut?

Louis is a child who, from the very beginning, has stolen hearts with his natural charisma. The most telling evidence of that yet may just have been the photos Kate and William shared of their youngest child the night before his big second birthday. So, in celebration of little Louis and all of the times he’s warmed our hearts so far, join us in revisiting some the best photos of the littlest Cambridge.

Birthday Boy!

We obviously have to start here, with the brand-new snapshots shared of Louis for his second birthday on April 23, 2020. Taken by mom Kate earlier in the month, the series of snapshots shows off the toddler’s creative side.

A Round of Applause

Okay, fine, this isn’t technically a photo. But honestly, how could we not include Louis’ adorably out-of-synch clapping for healthcare workers?

Holiday Kisses

Kate caught a hilariously relatable photo of Louis casting some serious side-eye while dad William tenderly smooched him on the head over the 2019 holiday season.

Big Stepper

At the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in June 2019, Prince Louis proved he’s not going to let just any old obstacle stand in his way.

The Royal Wave

Little Louis clearly doesn’t take long to pick things up. At his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019, the wildly cute kid showed off his royal-wave form and basically stole the show. Sorry, Queen!

Granddad’s Little Buddy

A candid capture at the Trooping the Colour ceremony showed Louis reaching for Prince Charles, a tender reminder that royals form bonds just like the rest of us.

RBF

He may not be next in line for the throne, but it’s readily apparent that Prince Louis is already the king of RBF — royal baby face, of course.

In the Garden

When Kate shared behind-the-scenes photos from her passion project, RHS Back to Nature Garden, she included this heartwarming mother-son moment in which Louis seems enthralled by the natural world.

Tree Swinging

The toddler also managed to steal a quiet moment with Dad.

On His Own Path

And we’d be remiss not to add this chock-full-of-personality photo of Louis blazing his own trail in the garden as dad Will looks proudly on.

That Sweater, Though

Frogs and snails and puppy dog tails — that’s what little boys are made of, right? In the first birthday photos shared by the Cambridges of Louis, the tyke rocked the perfect pullover.

Regal in Red

Kate also shared a few first birthday snapshots of Louis in a chunky knit burgundy sweater that she took at their home in Norfolk. And, well, this kid obviously looks cute in any color.

Family Portrait

Louis sat front and center in the Cambridges’ 2018 family portrait, flashing the most winning little grin we’ve ever seen.

Clarence House Cuteness

What a sweet little chunk he was! Prince Louis looked at ease in his mom’s arms for family photos taken with his grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Christening Joy

In this photo from Prince Louis’ christening, the look of pure happiness on the little boy’s face makes for a truly priceless family memory.

The Gang’s All Here

One of the rare photos of Prince Louis and his aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was taken at his christening.

A Beautiful Tradition

As explained by Kate in this heartwarming christening photo, Louis wore a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe — a piece that, in its original form, dates all the way back to 1841.

Newborn Prince

Just days old on his big sister’s third birthday, Louis was already adept at finding the best light.

An Early Bond

It’s no wonder Louis and big sis Charlotte have always shared a special bond, as seen in this early photo — she turned three merely one week after he came into the world.

Welcome to the World

Kate and William introduced their third child to the world on April 27, 2018, a few days after his birth. And while you couldn’t see his face in the photo, it was abundantly clear Louis Arthur Charles was one royally cute bundle of joy.

