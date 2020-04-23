With the cadre of little ones in the British monarchy continuing to grow, there is no shortage of adorable moments captured on camera. And while it would be impossible to play favorites, we’ve gotta admit — Prince Louis is cute to the umpteenth degree. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child turned two on April 23 and it seems as though the little Cambridge has already managed to amass an impressive portfolio of snapshots that’ll make you go, Awww!
Like his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Louis’ unofficial album started with a first photo taken with his parents shortly after his birth. But since then, the pint-sized royal has proven to be a real scene-stealer. Remember how sweet he looked cradled in his big sister’s arms on her third birthday? Or how theatrical he was on the Buckingham Palace balcony during his Trooping the Colour debut?
Louis is a child who, from the very beginning, has stolen hearts with his natural charisma. The most telling evidence of that yet may just have been the photos Kate and William shared of their youngest child the night before his big second birthday. So, in celebration of little Louis and all of the times he’s warmed our hearts so far, join us in revisiting some the best photos of the littlest Cambridge.
Birthday Boy!
We obviously have to start here, with the brand-new snapshots shared of Louis for his second birthday on April 23, 2020. Taken by mom Kate earlier in the month, the series of snapshots shows off the toddler’s creative side.
A Round of Applause
Okay, fine, this isn’t technically a photo. But honestly, how could we not include Louis’ adorably out-of-synch clapping for healthcare workers?
Holiday Kisses
Kate caught a hilariously relatable photo of Louis casting some serious side-eye while dad William tenderly smooched him on the head over the 2019 holiday season.
Big Stepper
At the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in June 2019, Prince Louis proved he’s not going to let just any old obstacle stand in his way.
The Royal Wave
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForceUK @RAFRedArrows fly past over Buckingham Palace, following Trooping the Colour, The Queen’s Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The Queen's official birthday.📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace #QBP2019
Little Louis clearly doesn’t take long to pick things up. At his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019, the wildly cute kid showed off his royal-wave form and basically stole the show. Sorry, Queen!
Granddad’s Little Buddy
A candid capture at the Trooping the Colour ceremony showed Louis reaching for Prince Charles, a tender reminder that royals form bonds just like the rest of us.
RBF
He may not be next in line for the throne, but it’s readily apparent that Prince Louis is already the king of RBF — royal baby face, of course.
In the Garden
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
When Kate shared behind-the-scenes photos from her passion project, RHS Back to Nature Garden, she included this heartwarming mother-son moment in which Louis seems enthralled by the natural world.
Tree Swinging
The toddler also managed to steal a quiet moment with Dad.
On His Own Path
And we’d be remiss not to add this chock-full-of-personality photo of Louis blazing his own trail in the garden as dad Will looks proudly on.
That Sweater, Though
Frogs and snails and puppy dog tails — that’s what little boys are made of, right? In the first birthday photos shared by the Cambridges of Louis, the tyke rocked the perfect pullover.
Regal in Red
Kate also shared a few first birthday snapshots of Louis in a chunky knit burgundy sweater that she took at their home in Norfolk. And, well, this kid obviously looks cute in any color.
Family Portrait
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.
Louis sat front and center in the Cambridges’ 2018 family portrait, flashing the most winning little grin we’ve ever seen.
Clarence House Cuteness
🎂 Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! #HappyBirthdayHRH Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJacksonGetty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday — visit @ClarenceHouse for more 📷
What a sweet little chunk he was! Prince Louis looked at ease in his mom’s arms for family photos taken with his grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Christening Joy
In this photo from Prince Louis’ christening, the look of pure happiness on the little boy’s face makes for a truly priceless family memory.
The Gang’s All Here
One of the rare photos of Prince Louis and his aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was taken at his christening.
A Beautiful Tradition
At his christening, Prince Louis wore a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, made by Angela Kelly, Dressmaker to The Queen – the original Royal Christening Robe, of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal 📷PA
As explained by Kate in this heartwarming christening photo, Louis wore a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe — a piece that, in its original form, dates all the way back to 1841.
Newborn Prince
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
Just days old on his big sister’s third birthday, Louis was already adept at finding the best light.
An Early Bond
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
It’s no wonder Louis and big sis Charlotte have always shared a special bond, as seen in this early photo — she turned three merely one week after he came into the world.
Welcome to the World
Kate and William introduced their third child to the world on April 27, 2018, a few days after his birth. And while you couldn’t see his face in the photo, it was abundantly clear Louis Arthur Charles was one royally cute bundle of joy.
