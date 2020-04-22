Prince Louis Celebrates His 2nd Birthday in the Most Colorful Way

It’s not every day a royal kid turns two years old! To mark Prince Louis’ special day on April 23, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared four new photos of their tiniest tot on Instagram. His rainbow-colored hands and artwork aren’t just for birthday celebrations, they are honoring all of the essential workers in the fight against COVID-19.

It’s hard not to smile at the photos that show off his colorful hands reaching to the camera. Every parent knows how special — and messy — those arts and crafts projects can be. Prince Louis looked like he kept the mess off his cute blue gingham shirt and only on his artwork.

The proud parents captioned the photo, “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday! We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.”

All across the U.K., children are creating rainbow-colored art to show their support for National Health Service employees and other essential workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. This isn’t the first time the Royal Family has had their young brood participate in honoring everyone working tirelessly to fight the virus.

In late March, Kensington Palace shared a cute video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for the NHS care workers. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are showing their kids the meaning of service at a very young age.

The Royals didn’t give any further indication as to how the family would be celebrating his birthday since they are all quarantining like the rest of the U.K. Hopefully it’s filled with a lot of cake and a huge round of “Happy Birthday,” which the Duchess revealed is her youngest son’s favorite song.

Happy Birthday, Prince Louis!

