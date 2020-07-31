Alanis Morissette’s Daughter & More Celebrity Kids Crash Their Parents TV Interviews

Working from home with kids is hard, but being interviewed on a talk show in your basement with kids dangling from your legs is even harder. In the last few weeks, celebrity kids came out of the woodworks to make an appearance on-screen — purposely or not. When Jimmy Fallon aired his first The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, his daughter made a brief cameo while his other daughter and wife orchestrated the improvised episode behind the scenes. He even let his 6-year-old, Winnie, draw all of the misspelled cue cards.

Following Fallon’s lead, other celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Chris Hemsworth, and more have brought their kids on their show or they’ve made cameos during their virtual interviews. The best part is, everyone loves it. In this time of uncertainty, some forms of professionalism have been thrown out the window. And we’re OK with that because we love seeing celebrities’ home lives! I mean, the next time you’ll see celebrity kids on air might not be until “take your kid to work” day (and who knows when we’ll be back at work) — so until then, feast your eyes on these celebrity kids who’ve crashed their parent’s interviews while at home.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette is one great multi-tasker! Wow. Watching the 46-year-old mom perform with her 4-year-old daughter Onyx on her lap is seriously impressive. Morisette debuted a single off her new album called “Ablaze” while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday and throughout her performance, well, you can see how she could have easily been distracted.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey’s youngest daughter Penelope, 8, crashed her mom’s interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers proving when you’re the daughter of a comedian, making fun of mom on camera is par for the course.

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato were filming an at-home video for Bublé’s Youtube channel when their 6-year-old son, Noah, jumped in to say hello. “Play a little of your guitar for everybody,” the father of three told his oldest son. “I don’t want to sing anything. You could.” You might be wondering, what is the family of five doing in quarantine together? “The only difference for us … is that on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday, the kids get to sleep in our bed,” Bublé’ said.

Jimmy Fallon

On the first episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Fallon’s 6-year-old Winnie adorably runs on “set” to hug their dog, Gary. But as the episodes aired each night, we saw more of Winnie and her 5-year-old sister, Frances. At one point Fallon has to shush them because they were being too loud in the background playing with their dolls. They’re naturals on screens, just like their dad!

Kelly Clarkson

River Rose, Kelly Clarkson’s 5-year-old daughter didn’t just make an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show — she basically had her own show dubbed The River Rose Show. She gave everyone a pep talk, sent them well wishes, and even blew a sweet kiss at the end.

Chris Hemsworth

While Chris Hemsworth joined a Zoom chat with his Extraction director Sam Hargrave and The Hot Breakfast host Luke Darcy, his kids made a special appearance. “Those are my kids in the background,” Hemsworth says with a chuckle. He quickly puts up his finger to his mouth to give them a hint. “Sorry my son is throwing pillows at the computer,” he says apologetically again.

When Kim Kardashian gave a PSA message to her fellow California residents about social-distancing, North West came in view of the camera to announce herself. “I want out,” she’s heard saying. “You went outside in your backyard and that’s totally fine,” Kardashian responds. But the KUWTK star wanted to get her message across so she asked her 6-year-old to stop jumping on the bed. Thankfully, she got through the segment without another peep.

Jason Bateman

In one of the funniest appearances yet by a celebrity’s kid, Jason Bateman’s daughter Maple appears out of nowhere while he’s being interviewed virtually by Jimmy Kimmel. “There goes Maple. Say hi to Jimmy,” Bateman motions to his 8-year-old from a window screen.

Jimmy Kimmel

Tom Holland surprised Kimmel’s daughter, Jane, and his spider-obsessed son, Billy, for his third birthday. While Holland dons his own spiderman suit and sings “happy birthday” with the whole Kimmel family, Billy blows out a candle on his birthday cake for viewers on Jimmy Kimmel Live to see.

