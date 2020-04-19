If you’ve been looking for a way to make a difference amid the coronavirus pandemic, well, look no further. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just launched their “Quarantine Wine” charity to make it easy for the rest of us to chip in. How? Pop a cork, pal! The couple will be selling a very special vino, and 100 percent of the profits will go to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

Kutcher and Kunis shared the news via his Instagram account on Sunday afternoon in a funny (and wildly endearing) home video. “Hey, these are unprecedented times that we’re living in, and unprecedented times call for—,” Kutcher starts before Kunis interjects, “More drinking. That’s not what you were going to say?” Digging his wife’s revision, Kutcher continues, “In the evenings, we like to do virtual dates and virtual hangouts with friends. And one of the things we like to do on those virtual dates is…,” he says, pausing for Kunis to kick in, “Drink! Also, eat.” And, c’mon, that’s a relatable quarantine life path, right?

As the couple has also been hard at work helping charities, Kunis came up with a “brilliant” idea that combines the two: creating a wine that gives back. So, the pair partnered with one of their favorite wine brands, Nocking Point, to develop “Quarantine Wine.”

The wine — which is described as a “beautiful Oregon Pinot Noir” — will only set you back $50 for two bottles (or $40 if you’re a member). Even more fun? The label is “interactive,” as Kutcher explains in the video.

“The label says, ‘Toasting to:’ and you can write whoever you want to toast to, whether it’s a friend you’re sharing an evening with or somebody that’s doing something great,” Kutcher says, with Kunis adding, “Or yourself, because you’re at home with your damn kids that you love so much.” Kutcher tosses back, “Toast to getting’ through the day. How about that?”

Oof, we feel this on a deep and personal level. And since we also all feel strongly about helping in impactful ways, Kunis and Kutcher have done all the legwork where charities are concerned.

They completely vetted numerous organizations to land on four that the wine profits will benefit: Give Directly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund. You can learn more about them and even make independent donations through the OfficialQuarantineWine.com website.

So, what are you waiting for? They’re taking pre-orders now and will be shipping bottles of Quarantine Wine out “very soon.” Give your day drinking a purpose you can feel good about.

