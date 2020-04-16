Pregnant Leighton Meester Was Just Called ‘Fat’ During a Livestream

Here’s something I really didn’t expect to need to say in 2020: Do not, under any circumstances, call a woman who is growing the miracle of life in her uterus “fat.” To be clear, I don’t think there’s one single wrong with being fat. But sadly, our society isn’t quite there yet. When a woman is called “fat,” it’s a way to degrade her and make her feel like she’s only worth as much as her body type (not true). It’s horrifying for that to happen to anyone, and it’s especially horrifying when it happens to pregnant women like Leighton Meester. The Gossip Girl star was livestreaming with a friend when a troll commented calling her “fat” — but luckily, Meester didn’t let it keep her down for long.

Meester is currently expecting her second child with husband Adam Brody (of O.C. fame). Their first child, daughter Arlo Day Brody, was born in 2015, and the happy couple announced they were expecting baby #2 in early April. Meester was chatting with her Single Parents co-star Kimrie Lewis on Instagram Live about how she’s been dealing through quarantine when an unexpected troll reared its head.

“Somebody just told me I got fat,” Meester commented to Lewis, peeking down at the comment section. “That’s really nice.”

Can you say easy, breezy, beautiful? Lewis chimed in with a quick correction, in case the troll missed Meester’s oh-so-subtle sarcasm: “That is not nice.”

While we’re furious that anyone would try to comment on this goddess’ body, to say Meester was unbothered would be an understatement. The actress has been doing whatever she damn well pleases at home, including ordering in coconut macarons, eating a whole chocolate cake on her birthday, and relaxing with the occasional face mask.

To quote the clapback queen: That sounds really nice.

