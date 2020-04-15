When Kanye West buys a piece of property, he makes sure to put his stamp on it — and his latest buy, the newly named West Lake Ranch outside of Cody, Wyoming may be his most experimental project yet. We know that West and wife Kim Kardashian West have been enjoying family vacations out in Wyoming. But what we didn’t realize was that West was designing a whole new way of living with this ranch as a test site. Surrounded by unbridled nature, this 12,000 sqft. ranch is turning into a kind of living space that’s never existed before. Confused yet? Let’s take a walk through.

West spoke to GQ about his new ranch, alternately referred to as Yeezy campus and West Lake Ranch (it was previously named Monster Lake Ranch). The property stretches to nearly 4,000 acres and contains two lakes, one heavily populated with different kinds of trout for fishing. And that’s not the only wildlife: antelope, mule deer, elk, colts and geldings, cows, and sheep are all reported to wander the territory as well.

The ranch itself is composed of a number of scattered structures: sleeping cabins that line the driveway, two large barns and an eating cabin, an adjoining upstairs lounge. This lounge is West’s creative space and includes a home studio and, potentially, a business center (the outlet notes a whiteboard with “Yeezy Business Development” written across it).

What does this ranch have to do with Yeezy? In some ways, everything. West is envisioning a holistic way of life made entirely sustainable by West Lake Ranch. He plans to raise the sheep and use their wool for Yeezy clothing down the line, and he’s announced that the Yeezy Season 8 line he just debuted in Paris are actually clothes designed for West Lake staff, such as chefs, nannies, and housekeepers.

GQ describes West’s sustainable living vision as a “dome-shaped dwelling, complete with massive podlike rooms within the larger dome, the notable absence of corners and stairs, and an oculus open to the sky.” While West is focusing on a single-family dome structure for now, he plans to build out the ranch into a retreat center down the road, inviting families to come stay at the ranch, take part in West’s Sunday Service choir, and access his new way of life.

“We see 100,000 students singing these compositions,” West laid out. “A circular 100,000-person amphitheater.”

Currently, the project is still in the testing phase, with Kanye experimentally building domes elsewhere (like Calabasas) and collecting notes on how to improve them. And of course, he has a top-of-the-line team helping him get there: American artist James Turrell, Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt, and Italian architect Claudio Silvestrin.

“I’m trying out a different cure than medication,” West says of his vision. “Fresh air. Fun. Inspiration. Space.”

One of the most inspirational aspects of West’s ranch is called the “Big Dig:” a cliffscape overlooking a sports-arena sized piece of terrain, for which West is designing a “massive portal entrance to an underground dome.” Why the portal?

“It’s perfect for skating,” West explained. “That was the original brief for this house: It has to be completely skateable.”

While many of West’s changes are still in the planning change, one modernized aspect is firmly in place: the fleet of matte black vehicles parked outside including several Ford F-150 Raptor pickups and UTVs, 10 SHERP ATVs, and one matte black tank for West himself.

West’s vision of a clutter-free, corner-free, totally sustainable ranch does sound a little like paradise — especially when you see the gorgeous land it’s surrounded by. The tanks and skateable underground tunnels, however, are a uniquely Kanye West touch.

