Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Gives Us a Glimpse Inside Their Georgian Style Home

Oh, to be in quarantine in a New York mansion with a handsome husband and cute puppy to boot! Such is the case for actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and she has not been shy about sharing a glimpse into her beautiful life.

Husband, veteran actor Michael Douglas, shared a very sweet post on Instagram, with Zeta-Jones getting full photo credits, of him recently lounging out in their cozy garden with their new puppy, Taylor.

According to Hello! the longtime couple have been spending their quarantine time with their two teenage sons  Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, in their Georgian style mansion in Irvington, New York which is about 25 miles outside Manhattan. There is lots to do on this sprawling property which features a library, game room, pool, home gym, and an outdoor summer kitchen.

Zeta-Jones is no stranger to design, having launched her home-ware goods line with the uber-popular QVC called Casa Zeta-Jones, which she’s promoted with the hashtag #StyleByZeta.

And this is not the only beautiful family home — they also have an apartment in Manhattan overlooking Central Park as well as a property in Swansea, Wales, Catherine’s hometown.

