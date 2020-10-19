Say what you will about the Bachelor franchise, but it does lead to some happily ever afters — and our favorite love stories to come out of Bachelor Nation are those that lead to adorable little Bachelor Nation babies! It’s hard not to feel personally invested in the lives of these little ones, considering we as fans rooted their parents on during their early dating phase. So, to see it all come full circle, well, that just brings a special sort of joy to the Bachelor Nation fan’s heart. Besides, we’re talking about babies here. Cute, squishy babies. (with parents whose romance played out on national TV). What’s not to adore?
Bachelor Nation babies aren’t a new development, either. There’s been no tweaking of the show’s formula over the years to ensure connections would one day lead to the kind of success that is defined by carpooling with kids. Just look back to the very first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter! She and her final-rose-pick Ryan Sutter’s kids Blakesley and Maxwell are now 11 and 12, respectively.
Having said that, you can’t deny that there has been a baby boom in the Bachelor universe in recent years. As a matter of fact, Bachelor Nation has welcomed several little legacies within the last year. Last November, Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell Bass and Evan Bass brought home their second baby, son Charlie. In December, former Bachelor Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe gave sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months, a little sister with the birth of daughter Mia Mejia.
Join us in ooh’ing and aw’ing over all of the adorable bundles of joy brought forth by our favorite Bachelor Nation couples over the years.
Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson
Emily Maynard Johnson took to Instagram to share the arrival of her fifth child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram Sunday to share the news, “baby #5,” The Bachelorette alum wrote. Maynard also shares almost 3-year-old Gatlin Avery, 4-year-old Gibson Kyle, and 5-year-old Jennings Tyler with husband Tyler Johnson, and shares 15-year-old daughter Ricki with the late Ricky Hendrick.
AshLee Frazier and Aaron Williams
“Introducing, Everleigh Anne Williams,” the Season 17 contestant gushed about her second daughter who arrived in September 2020. “What a blessing to have our love double,” she said at the time.”
Bekah Martinez & Grayston Leonard
“He’s here,” Bekah Martinez wrote when sharing the news of her baby boy.
Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto
Day 1ish: Well the first day with an alternate schedule: It was a GOOD day. Put a lot into perspective over the weekend. We are blessed to have sunshine, our health and flexible jobs. Here’s what we got up to today: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Note: Justin and I are both working from home (lighter of course) for at least week, giving Melissa our Nanny an opportunity to do the same. We decided I would work mornings while he took the kids and he would afternoons while I took the kids. Here’s a deeper breakdown Incase anyone is also shifting their schedule and looking for ideas: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 8am: breakfast, coffee, cartoons 9am: Jilly works until 10 then gets distracted with blue skies 😂 10am: Family Walk *** this was a critical part of our day! 11am: Team Jilly Conference call 11:45: Lunch for whole family (leftover garden bolognese) and Nap time for Annie 12:00-3:00 Annie Naps. Leo watches cartoons, plays cars, hangs out with mom and dad while we chat about life, world, new condo and tackle emails. 3:00 Jilly & Kids outside *** another critical part of day! Ran around yard and soaked in the fresh air 4:00 Start to prep dinner, kids play and make GIANT mess. I pour a nice glass of vino 5:00 Dinner 6:00 Clean up time & Bath Time 6:30 Bedtime for Annie , Leo crushes a little more DISNEY+ 7:30 Bedtime for Leo (Leo & Mom make their first Tik Tok..lol) 8:00 lights out for Leo. 8:30 more wine for mom… now deciding to Bath, Netflix or Organize Pantry. YOU GUYS PICK!!!!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Xoxoxo Hope everyone found little slices of good in their day.
While Bachelorette alum Jillian Harris split with her pick, Ed Swiderski, a year after the season 5 finale, Harris shares two children Leo and Annie, with partner Justin Pasutto.
Peyton and Chris Lambton
Although Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton didn’t find love on their respective seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette they did end up together and have since welcomed two children of their own, Hayes and Lyla James.
Ann and Jesse Csincsak
After not finding love on their respective reasons Jesse met season 13 Bachelor contestant Ann Lueders at a Bachelor event and after marrying in 2010 have welcomed three children together: Carter James, Noah Theodore, and Charlotte Jean.
Desiree and Chris Siegfried
J.P. and Ashley Rosenbaum
Being the perfect mom — and wife to J.P., of course! — means prioritizing self-care. Check out my #cratejoy collection for all the picks that help me be everything to everyone… including myself! My current fave is the organic, natural self-care box Merkaela, because it includes everything I need for a clear, holistic approach to mind and body. Check out my #linkinbio to shop my favorite picks! 📸 credit @darcygrafphoto
Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno
We are reaching all sorts of new levels of weirdness/craziness over here. Today (day 8 of our quarantine) I put hand soap all over my face thinking it was my moisturizer. And this 1st video, swipe to see it, is Molly and Riley‘s reaction to us telling them we could go in the backyard and pull up weeds. 🌱 😂 Check out www.AliManno.com for all the crafts we’ve been doing with our kids. It’s all stuff that we already had in the house and you probably do too. What’s the weirdest thing you’ve done or weirdest thing going on in your house right now?
DeAnna and Stephen Stagliano
Molly and Jason Mesnick Jason
Holiday card 2019! 🎄❤️ I’ve been ordering my holiday cards from @minted for the past 7 years! They are HIGH quality, fast, and simply the best! …and yes, Ty is THAT much taller than all of us! 😂 . Next up….ordering Riley’s Valentine’s through @minted (yes, they do classroom Valentines, and they are AMAZING!) . 📷: @kellyclarephotography ❤️
Trista and Ryan Sutter
Time never stops. It never speeds up. It never slows down. Beat by beat it marches forward, thwarting any attempt to stop it. We are all participants in the synonymous game of life and time. Despite the knowledge that life goes on, propelled by the forces of time, there are those people that come into our lives that make us wish we could delay the inevitable – push pause, stretch the moment, stop time even briefly to appreciate the entirety of the experience. Since the day I met her, my wife has been that person. She grounds me, teaches me, inspires me and has taught me that, though we can’t stop time, we can appreciate every moment of it. Today, on her birthday, my wish for her is the thorough understanding of how grateful I am for her. I know she hates getting older. But I love getting older with her. Happy Birthday @tristasutter I love you forever & ever… . . #gratefulheart #love #life
Sean and Catherine Lowe
Evan Bass and Carly Waddell
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert
Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard
Whitney Bishoff and Ricky Angel
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham
Are you even family If you don’t have matching jammies? Yes to this new family tradition, matching PJ’s 😂. Lauren ordered these from @leveretclothing and honestly Alessi and I can’t stop laughing. Tree is up, can’t believe Christmas is almost two weeks from now! #leveretholidays . . . If you guys want to shop Leveret get 20% off under $100 with code ariespjs OR 25% off over $100 with code ariespjs25! Link is in my bio 😎
Holly Durst and Blake Julian
Hunter Hamm and Kelly Travis-Hamm
Austin Brannen and Ashley Salter
