Say what you will about the Bachelor franchise, but it does lead to some happily ever afters — and our favorite love stories to come out of Bachelor Nation are those that lead to adorable little Bachelor Nation babies! It’s hard not to feel personally invested in the lives of these little ones, considering we as fans rooted their parents on during their early dating phase. So, to see it all come full circle, well, that just brings a special sort of joy to the Bachelor Nation fan’s heart. Besides, we’re talking about babies here. Cute, squishy babies. (with parents whose romance played out on national TV). What’s not to adore?

Bachelor Nation babies aren’t a new development, either. There’s been no tweaking of the show’s formula over the years to ensure connections would one day lead to the kind of success that is defined by carpooling with kids. Just look back to the very first Bachelorette, Trista Sutter! She and her final-rose-pick Ryan Sutter’s kids Blakesley and Maxwell are now 11 and 12, respectively.

Having said that, you can’t deny that there has been a baby boom in the Bachelor universe in recent years. As a matter of fact, Bachelor Nation has welcomed several little legacies within the last year. Last November, Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell Bass and Evan Bass brought home their second baby, son Charlie. In December, former Bachelor Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe gave sons Samuel, 3, and Isaiah, 19 months, a little sister with the birth of daughter Mia Mejia.

Join us in ooh’ing and aw’ing over all of the adorable bundles of joy brought forth by our favorite Bachelor Nation couples over the years.

Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson

Emily Maynard Johnson took to Instagram to share the arrival of her fifth child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram Sunday to share the news, “baby #5,” The Bachelorette alum wrote. Maynard also shares almost 3-year-old Gatlin Avery, 4-year-old Gibson Kyle, and 5-year-old Jennings Tyler with husband Tyler Johnson, and shares 15-year-old daughter Ricki with the late Ricky Hendrick.

AshLee Frazier and Aaron Williams

“Introducing, Everleigh Anne Williams,” the Season 17 contestant gushed about her second daughter who arrived in September 2020. “What a blessing to have our love double,” she said at the time.”

Bekah Martinez & Grayston Leonard

“He’s here,” Bekah Martinez wrote when sharing the news of her baby boy.

Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto

While Bachelorette alum Jillian Harris split with her pick, Ed Swiderski, a year after the season 5 finale, Harris shares two children Leo and Annie, with partner Justin Pasutto.

Peyton and Chris Lambton

Although Peyton Wright and Chris Lambton didn’t find love on their respective seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette they did end up together and have since welcomed two children of their own, Hayes and Lyla James.

Ann and Jesse Csincsak

After not finding love on their respective reasons Jesse met season 13 Bachelor contestant Ann Lueders at a Bachelor event and after marrying in 2010 have welcomed three children together: Carter James, Noah Theodore, and Charlotte Jean.

Desiree and Chris Siegfried

J.P. and Ashley Rosenbaum

Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno

DeAnna and Stephen Stagliano

Molly and Jason Mesnick Jason

Trista and Ryan Sutter

Sean and Catherine Lowe

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Whitney Bishoff and Ricky Angel

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Holly Durst and Blake Julian

Hunter Hamm and Kelly Travis-Hamm

Austin Brannen and Ashley Salter

