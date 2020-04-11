It’s time to go back to Wisteria Lane! Eva Longoria just confirmed a Desperate Housewives reunion is definitely happening — and her hilariously unscripted announcement may bring you just as much joy as the actual news itself. Embracing the inherent chaos that is week-whatever-this-is of quarantine, the actress endearingly fumbled her way through details about the virtual hangout. TBH, we’re even more excited to tune in after watching the perfectly imperfect post.

Longoria took advantage of some dreary weather on Friday evening to create a quick Instagram video clueing fans into the nostalgic meet-up. “Hey, yall. Café con Leche time. We’re inside, it’s raining, but I thought it would be a good time to tell you guys that I am going to be on this web series — not only me, but there will be a Desperate Housewives reunion. What?! Desperate Housewives reunion, it’s happening,” Longoria excitedly shared.

Here’s where things start to go comically awry. First, Longoria can’t remember the date the reunion will run. “So, my chat will be… when Sunday?” she asks someone off camera before adding, “Sunday, August 12th — this Sunday.” At that point, the person informs Longoria that it is currently April. “April 12th, obviously,” the actress laughs, wailing, “I don’t know what month it is.” When she catches herself saying August again, she admits, “I’m not editing this ’cause it just takes too long.”

Oh, Longoria. You are us and we are you. What day is it? What month is it? Who knows anymore. But what we do know is that we would like to see the ladies of Wisteria Lane together again, even if it just via split-screen.

To that end, Longoria tried to offer up another pertinent detail: the time of the broadcast. “So, Sunday. At what time? 8 p.m. eastern time? So, it’d be 11 here?” she says before the now-clearly-laughing off-camera person helps her straighten out her time zones. “Oh, oh. God damn it, this is going south,” Longoria replies, officially cementing this video’s status as our new favorite thing.

Eventually, Longoria does pull it together enough to reveal that she and some of her co-stars will be “chattin’ and taking questions” as well as auctioning off memorabilia. And since we all will most certainly be tuning in thanks to Longoria’s comically awry announcement, we unearthed a few more pertinent details for you.

As fans well remember, Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons, from 2004 until 2012. The soapy dramedy followed a core group of four friends — Susan (Teri Hatcher), Bree (Marcia Cross), Lynette (Felicity Huffman) and Gabrielle (Longoria). Brenda Strong also made flashback cameos in the show and served as the narrator, playing the part of the women’s recently deceased friend-slash-neighbor. Nicolette Sheridan soon moved to the neighborhood as pot-stirrer Edie Britt. Later, the group was rounded out by new additions Katherine (Dana Delaney) and Renee (Vanessa Williams).

Granted, not all of the women will be part of the virtual reunion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Per Deadline, Longoria, Cross, Strong, Delaney and Williams will take part in the Livestream episode of the popular web series Stars in the House. Hosted by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the reunion aims to raise donations for the Actors Fund’s coronavirus efforts.

The episode airs Sunday, April — not August! — 12 at 8 p.m. ET on the Actors Fund YouTube Channel. Tomorrow! So, if you’ll excuse us, we’ve got some Desperate Housewives to re-binge-watch in preparation.

Before you go, take a stroll down memory (Wisteria) lane with photos of the stars during the show’s heyday.