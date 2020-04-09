How to Stream Trolls World Tour From the Comfort of Your Couch

The long-awaited sequel to Trolls is finally here, and since we’re all stuck at home (and the movie theaters are closed), we’re getting a straight-to-stream release of Trolls World Tour. That means the second it hits April 10, that sweet, sweet Trolls sequel can be playing on your TV — and with the wide variety of streaming options, it shouldn’t take you more than the click of a button. Now that’s the kind of good news we can get behind!

In Trolls World Tour, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that there isn’t just one Troll kingdom, but six: Funk, Country, Techno, Pop, Rock, and Classical. Poppy and Branch are tasked with pulling the musical realm together to fight against the evil ruler of the Rock Trolls, who wants to shut down all other music. After the swinging hits from the first Trolls soundtrack, we can only imagine how much more inventive (and catchy!) this sequel’s about to get — prepare to have these tunes sung around your house for weeks.

So, what are your options for streaming? On April 10, Trolls World Tour will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Fandango, Vudu, and Google Play. And if your kids (or you!) want a little company for viewing, Walmart is hosting a virtual Trolls World Tour premiere at 5:30 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking for a cheerful way to kick off your weekend, you can’t do better than the world of Trolls. It’s a magical, musical world filled with laughter — doesn’t that sound like exactly what you need?

