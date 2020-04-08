Countless plans have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sussex family proves to be no exception. With a major milestone in their son’s life looming, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly opting to celebrate baby Archie’s first birthday in a decidedly quarantine-friendly way at their new L.A. home.

Previously, reports speculated that Harry and Meghan already had a very special agenda for their firstborn’s big day: a trip to Scotland to have a picnic on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral estate. However, in light of recent developments and safety guidelines, the couple recalibrated. “It will just be the three of them,” an inside source claimed in the new issue of Us Weekly, pointing out that Meghan “refuses to take any risks” with guests or travel. Before paring it down to just the three of them, the Sussexes had hoped to have Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, over for the milestone birthday party.

So, what will this intimate at-home celebration consist of? Like any devoted mom, Meghan intends to make her kid happy by leaning into his favorite things. And for baby Archie, that means getting a little wild. “Archie’s such an animal lover,” the source said. “He has tons of animal books and fluffy toys.”

It’s moments like this we wish Meghan still ran The Tig — we’d love to see what sort of animal-themed cupcakes she comes up with!

As for the family’s plans to see the Queen, they haven’t been canceled entirely. Per the insider, they simply postponed the travel. They still hope to take baby Archie to see his royal great-grandma as soon as it is deemed safe enough to do so.

