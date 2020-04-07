Tracy Morgan, bless his comedic soul, said something really, well, something, during a segment on the Today Show Tuesday. Hoda Kotb, who is still filming shows from her home, was just as baffled as you’d expect when Morgan spoke about sex while under quarantine.

“Me and my wife been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant,” he said matter-of-factly. They’ve clearly been having a better time than us in quarantine.

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

An obviously confused Kotb was like, “Okay,” while chuckling awkwardly. But, apparently, they’re not just having sex. The couple is getting creative. “We’re role-playing. She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life — and I mean anything.”

The 51-year-old actor also mentioned that America should not be blaming Trump for how he’s been handling the pandemic. But, most Americans are probably booing him as we speak. Still, he and his wife Megan Wollover are probably having a blast at home with their four kids. But we wouldn’t know for sure because Morgan only mentioned his pet sharks and gorilla that he wants to get tested for coronavirus. Okay then!

Tracy Morgan said he impregnated his wife 3 times in 3 weeks, wants to get his gorilla tested for ‘rona, has a N95 mask, and said we shouldn’t place blame on Trump for how he’s handled the pandemic. Hoda gracefully got through that interview, but I know she was like… pic.twitter.com/Bcrvrj6WTM — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) April 7, 2020

After you watch this, you’ll probably be just as confused as the rest of us. In the words of one wise Twitter commenter: “I love Tracy Morgan but even i know you don’t put him on live TV when the church folks are eating breakfast.”

Here are other comedians — females only — that will lift your spirits.