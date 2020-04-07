It’s been a bittersweet year for Katy Perry so far. In early March, her beloved grandmother passed away mere days after she’d announced she and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. But now she’s reportedly taking the two major life events and combining them in a meaningful way — Perry has baby names picked out that honor the memory of her beloved family matriarch.

On March 9, Perry took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, who passed away at the age of 99. “I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.”

So, it’s not surprising Perry might look to her grandma for baby name inspiration. Per the Naughty But Nice With Rob podcast, an insider claims the singer “plans to name her [daughter] Pearl or Hudson or Ann,” explaining, “It was Katy’s grandmother that made Katy the woman and the fighter that she is today.” And if you were to ask Perry, she’d probably tell you the timing is kismet. Said the source, “Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives.”

Bloom has basically already given his stamp of approval when it comes to naming their baby after Hudson. When his fiancée originally paid tribute, she credited her grandma with a lot of her own traits: her wit, her authenticity, her stubbornness, her fighter spirit and her style. In response, Bloom left a sweet comment that, to be honest, seems to allude to his and Perry’s future child.

“Ann has A LOT to answer for!! And thankfully it’s all as beautiful as her soul which will be back in the blink of an eye, and all will be OK,” Bloom said, joking, “I can walk a chalk line — in American English – informal, to behave with strict propriety or obedience — for grandma any day.”

Sounds like little baby Perry-Bloom has an emulation-worthy namesake to follow. Bonus? Ann, Pearl and Hudson are all really cute baby girl name options.

Before you go, check out 17 daughters who look just like their famous moms.