By now, we all should know the legend of Joe Exotic, the big cat enthusiast and former zoo owner profiled in Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. (If you haven’t seen it, what are you waiting for?) Exotic didn’t just capture us with his crazy life story — the tiger wrangler was weirdly charismatic too, attracting crowds with confidence and even briefly running for president. It seems that actor Rob Lowe took notice, and he’s hitting us with his own Joe Exotic take: Rob Exotic, the Tiger King alter ego we didn’t know we needed. Lowe teased that he’ll be starring in his own version of the series, and this costume alone has us saying hell yes!

Lowe posted a series of photos to Instagram unleashing the magic of Rob Exotic, and it’s really quite something. From the scraggly goatee and baseball cap to the cheetah-print shirt, Rob Exotic was ready to steal the show. And because Lowe didn’t have a tiger cub handy (phew), he clutched the family dog instead — much to son Johnny’s dismay.

“Please put our dog down, this is traumatizing,” Johnny commented. If TikTok videos lately have been any indication, this quarantine will lead to lots of parents embarrassing the hell out of their kids on social media. We love it.

“Rob Exotic,” Lowe captioned the pic. “UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!” If Rob Exotic is any indication, we can’t wait to see what the American Horror Story producer is cooking up — though honestly, could anything be crazier than the true story?

Whatever you think of Joe Exotic, our shared obsession with Tiger King has brought us all together in this lonely time of quarantine. May Rob Exotic bring us even closer.

