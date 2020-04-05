Those pregnancy hormones may have Nikki Bella feeling a bit nostalgic. The former WWE star showed off her baby bump on Saturday while wearing the iconic two-piece ensemble she rocked during her wrestling days. So, what has Nikki feeling sentimental? The return of one of the wrestling world’s most beloved events, WrestleMania — hence, Nikki’s bump making a wrestling-themed appearance.

On Saturday, Nikki shared a short video on Instagram wearing an outfit that fans undoubtedly recognized in an instant: a red lace-up bra top featuring the word “Fearless,” a matching pair of short shorts and knee-high black socks emblazoned with her name. “Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show!” Nikki captioned the video. In it, she belly dances to Kim Sozzi’s “You Can Look (But You Can’t Touch),” which she and twin sister Brie Bella used to enter the arena to during their wrestling days.

An extended cut of the video was released on the sisters’ YouTube channel — and hilariously, Brie had plenty of, ahem, constructive criticism for her twin. “We gotta talk about your dance moves, because they’re really, really bad,” Brie playfully observed, to which Nikki fired back, “Okay, well I’m resting and I’ve been tired.”

It’s worth mentioning that in the extended version, Brie’s 2-year-old daughter Birdie makes an oh-so-cute cameo. And her dance moves? They’re definitely on point.

Nikki, who is engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media — right alongside Brie, who is also expecting! The sisters announced back in January that their due dates are less than two weeks apart. How special is that?

Not only does Nikki have a built-in support system with Brie, but it also seems like she’s getting plenty of support from Chigvintsev along the way. In fact, she told Us Weekly via the “Watch With Us” podcast earlier this week that her fiancé had been baking up a storm for her.

“Sometimes I try not to, like, get upset at him and just embrace it because he’ll make all this amazing bread,” she shared. “Banana bread with chocolate chips in it. It’s like, yeah. I’m so grateful for it, but then I eat all of it and then I’m so upset because I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!”

