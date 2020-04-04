Kids’ birthday celebrations are certainly different these days — even for celebrity kids. But there’s one thing that hasn’t changed, and that’s a proud parent posting a sweet birthday tribute to their offspring on social media. The latest adorable example: Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley, who just posted a series of 10 sweet throwback photos of her lookalike son Damian Hurley in honor of his 18th birthday. The proud mama posted to Instagram on the occasion, writing “Happy 18th to the light of my life @damianhurley1 ❤️❤️😘😘😘”

The first photo shows just how much the mother-son pair look alike (wow, those blue eyes!) while the next few show young Damian through the years, both alone and with his famous mama.

The newly minted adult posted on his own IG account, as well, discussing how social distancing required a change of birthday plans — obviously, there was no party — as well as how he did manage to celebrate the special day. First, there was the night-before, last-day-as-a-minor musing:

And then, the jubilant (if unusual) day-of birthday celebration:

He wrote, “IT’S DAMIAN DAY! Finally 18!!! It felt too strange to celebrate properly during such a terrible time out in the wider world (and social distancing meant there was no question of a party) so instead I’ve settled for running around a field euphorically because EIGHTEEEEEEN HURRAHHHH YAY ok enough now but BYE HAVE A GREAT DAY SEE YOU SOOOOOON 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳”

OK, so it wasn’t the big bash the teen may have had in mind just a couple of months ago, but frankly, getting a loving tribute from mom and running around in a beautiful field on a sunny day with your pooch sounds like a pretty damn good way to celebrate a major milestone birthday to us.

