Upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Responds to Sad Fan About Show Delay

I feel so bad for Claire because she hasn’t got start her journey to find love yet 🥺😭@Clare_Crawley #TheBachelorette

The 39-year-old graciously expressed that she feels her journey already begun responding back to the fan writing, “The journey already began long before I had this opportunity 😉 don’t feel bad! It’s an exciting new chapter,” the (hopefully soon) upcoming Bachelorette said.

The journey already began long before I had this opportunity;) don’t feel bad! It’s an exciting new chapter! — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 3, 2020

Host Chris Harrison had even taken to Instagram sharing, “We don’t have a set time of when we’re going to come back. Obviously with this virus, who knows when this thing is going to blow through,” Harrison explained. But Crawley is looking on the bright side of things and seems she is not letting the possible long delay for her big moment get her down. And in a positive turn of events, ABC is using this time to re-cast more age-appropriate men which Clare herself is happy about saying, “I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” she said.

So while us Bachelor Nation fans aren’t happy about The Bachelorette being postponed, maybe it’s whats best for Clare after all.

