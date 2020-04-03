Bindi Irwin didn’t exactly have the wedding she had planned — these days, few of us are having things going as planned. But Irwin and now husband Chandler Powell pulled off a dream wedding anyway, celebrating their love for one another with only their closest family (and quarantine partners) close. While some might focus on the change in plans, Irwin and Powell are just excited to be in love and newly married — and their newly revealed wedding vows make it clear just how head over heels these two are for each other.

Irwin and Powell opened up to People about why it was so important for them to keep their wedding date. Ultimately, these two just couldn’t wait to get hitched: “We thought about postponing, because you want to share this day with everyone,” Irwin explained. “But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look, we desperately want to get married, and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together.'”

“Even if it wasn’t by-the-book perfect, it was our perfect,” she added. The couple shared their wedding vows in full, and you’re going to want a full box of tissues by your side to read this.

“When I sat down to write my vows I found a that I couldn’t stop writing them,” Irwin’s vows begin. “I sat back thinking about how there is no way to describe genuine, unconditional love. A love like this is meant to be felt, in every part of our soul. Marriage marks this incredible beginning and yet I feel like we’ve already experienced so much life together. We say all the time that it feels like we’ve been married for years. We’ve been a team through life’s wonderful highs and difficult lows. You’ve held my hand as we’ve run towards every new adventure that comes our way.”

“My dad used to say that I couldn’t marry anyone unless he could swim across the croc pond first,” Irwin continued, referencing late father Steve Irwin. “And now, here you are, helping us during our regular crocodile demonstrations. One of your jobs is to jump into the water with our biggest crocs to help encourage them home! They say there’s a moment when you know you’ve fallen in love with someone, for me it was watching you happily jump in the water with a 15-foot crocodile and then tell me how much you enjoyed it. You really are my soulmate.”

And just when you think these vows can’t get any cuter? She tops it off with a reference to the couple’s favorite show, Parks and Recreation. “Chandler, thank you for loving me for me,” she wrote. “You love me when I’m uncontrollably laughing or falling asleep by 6 p.m. You jump into every moment with me and validate what unconditional love really means. You’ve been my best friend for over six years. You have made me smile every day since I first met you. Every single day, you’ve managed to make me smile. That is amazing and so are you. My husband, my teammate, and partner in conservation. To quote our favorite show, ‘I love you and I like you.'”

BRB, rewatching Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt’s wedding episode.

