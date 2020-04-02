Tom Brady recently announced his decision to leave the New England Patriots and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now he and wife Gisele Bündchen are putting down roots in Tampa to prepare for the upcoming season. And what better place for NFL star Brady to live than the mansion of another sports legend, Derek Jeter? Brady and Bündchen are renting Jeter’s Florida home (which, by the way, he built himself), and they’ll be moving in as soon as possible.

Brady and Bündchen share two kids, Benjamin and Vivian Lake, and Brady co-parents son John Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan. But just in case, the family rented a house that could accommodate even more, booking Jeter’s seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom waterfront home, nicknamed St. Jetersburg (for its proximity to St. Petersburg).

Reportedly Tom Brady’s new 30,000 sqft Tampa mansion he’s leasing from Derek Jeter 😱 pic.twitter.com/QhBgJDGdDh — Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) April 2, 2020

The home, which is 22,000 square feet heated and 33,000 square feet overall, boasts amenities like a pool, spa, massive billiards room, two three-car garages, and not one but two boat lifts that access Tampa Bay.

Jeter also installed an opaque gate around the property in 2017, ensuring privacy for this high-profile family. Per Hillsborough County tax records, the property is valued at a little over $14 million — not too shabby for a rental!

Jeter’s been living primarily in Miami since taking over as CEO of the Miami Marlins, so it’s the perfect time for Brady and Bündchen to swoop in and make this place their castle. With summer seeming farther away than ever, we’ll be seeing this waterfront stunner in our dreams.

