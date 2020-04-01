Stars, they’re just like us! That is, quarantined and trying to make the best of it. While celebs usually have the fitness advantage of meeting with trainers one-on-one, they’re now trapped in their homes and turning to at-home workouts just like we are — and we’re definitely taking notes. As many trainers are giving us at-home workouts we don’t always get an actual break down of a celebs routine — and Kourtney Kardashian’s trainer Amanda Lee is giving us just that.

Lee opened up about the reality star’s preferred sweat sesh to E! News, explaining that she’s a big fan of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts. “Kourtney loves HIIT workouts because they are super effective and highly efficient,” Lee explained. “They burn the most amount of calories in the shortest amount of time. HIIT workouts are great for people with busy schedules and the best part is they require no equipment, so you can do them anywhere.”

A lot of the promises around HIIT workout can sound intense — but really, they’re just basic exercises we’ve all been doing since grade school, at carefully timed intervals to keep your heart rate up. Lee recommends eight moves: jumping jacks, jumping lunges, mountain climbers, incline push-ups, squat jumps, dips, burpees, and flutter kicks. Perform each movement for 30 seconds, and rest for 10 seconds between each set.

The key to getting in a good HIIT exercise is making sure you’re really pushing yourself during those 30-second sets — you should definitely be breaking a sweat by the time you’re through those jumping lunges. The good news? All these exercises require is you standing up off your couch and getting to work. It’s time to sweat like a Kardashian.

