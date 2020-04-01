EntertainmentCelebrities

How to Work Out Like Kourtney Kardashian in Your Living Room

by

Stars, they’re just like us! That is, quarantined and trying to make the best of it. While celebs usually have the fitness advantage of meeting with trainers one-on-one, they’re now trapped in their homes and turning to at-home workouts just like we are — and we’re definitely taking notes. As many trainers are giving us at-home workouts we don’t always get an actual break down of a celebs routine — and Kourtney Kardashian’s trainer Amanda Lee is giving us just that.

Lee opened up about the reality star’s preferred sweat sesh to E! News, explaining that she’s a big fan of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts. “Kourtney loves HIIT workouts because they are super effective and highly efficient,” Lee explained. “They burn the most amount of calories in the shortest amount of time. HIIT workouts are great for people with busy schedules and the best part is they require no equipment, so you can do them anywhere.”

View this post on Instagram

The circle of life.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

A lot of the promises around HIIT workout can sound intense — but really, they’re just basic exercises we’ve all been doing since grade school, at carefully timed intervals to keep your heart rate up. Lee recommends eight moves: jumping jacks, jumping lunges, mountain climbers, incline push-ups, squat jumps, dips, burpees, and flutter kicks. Perform each movement for 30 seconds, and rest for 10 seconds between each set.

The key to getting in a good HIIT exercise is making sure you’re really pushing yourself during those 30-second sets — you should definitely be breaking a sweat by the time you’re through those jumping lunges. The good news? All these exercises require is you standing up off your couch and getting to work. It’s time to sweat like a Kardashian.

Before you go, check out the best HIIT accessories to take your home workout to the next level.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley

Elvis & Priscilla Presley’s Glamorous Beverly Hills Mansion Is Now on the Market for $30 Million

Elvis & Priscilla Presley’s Glamorous Beverly Hills Mansion Is Now on the Market for $30 Million

View article
Peter Weber, Victoria Fuller

Why The Bachelor Steamy Hookup Scenes Never Get (Too) Explicit

Why The Bachelor Steamy Hookup Scenes Never Get (Too) Explicit

View article
Inside Bindi Irwin's Wedding.

Get All the Details From Bindi Irwin’s ‘Whirlwind’ Wedding Day

Get All the Details From Bindi Irwin’s ‘Whirlwind’ Wedding Day

View article
Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson Grew Up Squatting in an Abandoned NYC Apartment & She’s Forever Grateful

Rosario Dawson Grew Up Squatting in an Abandoned NYC Apartment & She’s Forever Grateful

View article
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Hire Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Former Bodyguards

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Hire Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Former Bodyguards

View article
Jennifer Garner Reportedly Isn't Ready for

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Isn’t Ready for Ex Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend to Meet Their Kids

Jennifer Garner Reportedly Isn’t Ready for Ex Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend to Meet Their Kids

ad