When we’re talking about Elvis Presley’s property, it’s not just another envy-inducing bit of celeb real estate — it’s a part of Hollywood history. And now that Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s $30 million Beverly Hills mansion is on the market, we get to look inside the King’s Los Angeles home, purchased by the couple just after they married in 1967. The stunning estate is on a street known as “Billionaire’s Row,” and features plentiful outdoor space, a pool and spa, and all the old Hollywood glamour your heart could want. Let’s take a look.

The Presley’s 5,400 square foot home is currently listed by Mauricio Umansky of The Agency in Beverly Hills, priced at $30 million (it sold for just over $25 million). The French Regency house sits on 1.18 acres of property and boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an attached guest house, a large motor court, and — as mentioned — pool, spa, and pool terrace (even including a poolside fireplace).

While the house itself hasn’t changed much from when the Presleys bought it in 1967 (for $400,000, by the way), the interior has been redone and modernized, installing upgraded stainless-steel kitchen appliances, adding a laundry room and new hardwood flooring, and introducing floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors to maximize the light.

The end result is a lavish mix of modern and retro luxury, dotted with unique touches like vaulted skylights, a white marble soaking tub, and a brick-lined driveway. It’s rare to find a house that holds on to so much history while looking so streamlined and sleek, and just peeking inside makes us instantly feel fancier.

Whoever the new owners are (and whenever they’re able to move in), it must be nice to call this place home.

