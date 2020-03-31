EntertainmentEntertainment News

Reunited and it feels so good! After two weeks of precautionary quarantine, the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie is back in action — and happily no longer delivering news reports from a makeshift studio in the basement of her home. She returned to NBC’s Studio 1A on Tuesday morning to re-join Hoda Kotb, who’s been holding down the morning in while Guthrie and other co-anchors Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager self-isolate due to coronavirus guidelines.

“So this is studio 1A — I haven’t been here in a while!” Guthrie joked upon her return. “It feels good to be in the same room,” she told Kotb, adding, “I wish we were closer like we used to snuggle up but we are practicing our social distancing. It’s good to be back in the studio.” As for Kotb, she’s understandably overjoyed to have some company again. “I was just going to say, so many things are not normal at this moment, right now as I look at you, something finally is. It’s good to see you.”

Guthrie began working from home after developing a sore throat and runny nose. Just to be on the safe side, she decided to follow quarantine protocols. “I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren’t we?” she said.

The news anchor noted that she really wanted to “model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that she has been cleared to resume work, Guthrie is moving full-steam-ahead with the network’s continued coronavirus coverage. On Tuesday night, she and Kotb will host a primetime special about COVID-19 — one in a series of specials being produced by NBC about the ongoing global health crisis.

The show, which will air at 10 p.m. EST, will serve as an examination of “the outbreak’s toll” and “the country’s potential new hotspots.”

