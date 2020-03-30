Today is a very special anniversary, and we’re so glad that our queen Chrissy Teigen has let us in on this big day — Teigen wished her boob job a happy 10-year anniversary. For way too long, women have been embarrassed about wanting to augment their appearance but thanks to pioneers like Teigen, those days are way behind us.

Teigen posted a stunning throwback photo on Instagram on Monday, writing: “happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth.” Earlier this month, the mom of two told Glamour UK about her decision to get a boob job years back, finally speaking out after years of rumors and pointed jabs about Teigen’s body.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she told the outlet at the time. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, If I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen clapping back at haters who wanted to shame her for having a boob job by matter-of-factly claiming her story was already amazing — but this 10-year anniversary wish is next-level. (As for her teeth, Teigen’s also spoken openly about getting veneers.)

We love that Teigen is so outspoken about the changes she’s made to her appearance. Because in the end, the only thing that matters about a woman’s appearance is whether the woman herself is happy about it. Clearly, Teigen is — and that’s worth celebrating.

