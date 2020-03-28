No one is having a better (or cuter) time in the bath tub than Kaavia James Union Wade. At least, that’s the vibe we’re getting from the recent Instagram pictures posted by the adorable toddler’s famous mama, actress Gabrielle Union. Union and her husband, pro basketball player Dwyane Wade, are #parentgoals for a lot of reasons — tops among them their very public and unwavering support of Wade’s second child, Zaya — but it’s Union’s adorable sharing of photos of the couple’s daughter Kaavia James that owns our heart at the moment.

Union posted four photos of her baby girl in the bath, captioning the post “Bathtime Bliss” and simply tagging her daughter’s own Instagram account (yes, she has her own) with three heart emojis: @kaaviajames ❤❤❤

Commenters couldn’t get over Kaavia James’ adorable, sudsy fauxhawk hair and just the overall cuteness of the images. None other than Reese Witherspoon commented, “Oh sweetness! 💖”

Over on the tot’s own kaaviajames Instagram account fans were treated to another picture from the bathtime series — this one with a bit more attitude (or perhaps fatigue?) as well as a little bathtime bling:

Someone — we’re guessing Union — captioned it simply, “Bathtime” and wrote: “Album dropping soon 🔥🔥🔥Thinking I might call it “Sleepy At Bathtime…I got crazy bars (of soap)” Still taking suggestions. Name this album.”

Among the suggestions: “So Fresh, So Clean (Kaavia Edition)”, “Skin So Soft – Baby Edition”, “Just Resting My Eyes” and “Shady Baby.” There was no album name suggestion from Witherspoon on this one, but we’ll go ahead and put in our vote: let’s just call it “Adorable.”

