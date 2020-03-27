Kelly Ripa Is Officially Banned From Daughter Lola’s TikTok

TikTok fever has swept the nation, and we’re seeing new celebs take over the dance app every day — many with the help of their savvy teens. One celeb we may not be seeing hop on the mother-daughter TikTok trend? Kelly Ripa, whose 18-year-old daughter Lola has, on no uncertain terms, banned her mother from her TikTok page.

Ripa and Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest have been airing their show from home as we all socially distance ourselves, and daughter Lola was a guest on Friday’s episode when we learned about her social media boundaries. Seacrest, curious whether she could explain the allure of the app, asked her to weigh in.

“I wasn’t on TikTok and then everyone started to go on TikTok so now I’m on it and now I can’t get off of it,” Lola told Seacrest. “I’m hooked. These videos are insane and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining.”

We couldn’t agree with Lola more — from Jennifer Lopez to Reese Witherspoon, Courteney Cox, and more, celeb family TikToks have blessed our timelines like no other these past few weeks. Naturally, Seacrest wanted to know if Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos would soon be getting in on some family TikTok action, but Lola and Ripa shut him down.

“You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lola than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola,” Ripa told Seacrest. “That I can guarantee you.”

“Thank god, no,” Lola chimed in — proving that Ripa knows her daughter well. Honestly, Lola talks a big game now…but after three more weeks of social distancing, we wouldn’t be surprised if she caves to the boredom and lets her family in on those dance videos. We’ll be waiting!

