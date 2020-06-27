What better way to banish your quarantine blues than by looking through cute photos of celebrity babies? Or, at the very least, give us something to smile about while we’re stuck at home. And let’s be real, we could all use a distraction from the anxious thoughts that have taken up residence in our brains.

Like the rest of us, celebrities are practicing social distancing which means they’ve got a lot more time on their hands for, well, regular people stuff. Nearly gone are posts promoting movies, books, TV shows, and other publicity-related updates. In their place? A steady stream of oh-so-cute celebrity offspring brightening up our social media feeds. From Gabrielle Union’s photoshoot of 1-year-old Kaavia James to Chrissy Teigen’s wildly adorable matching ensemble series — Hollywood is providing a perfect antidote to the general air of malaise gripping us all at the moment.

So, take a break from stress-reading the news. It’s time to smile, courtesy of the sweet little faces taking over social media. Join us in ooh’ing and aww’ing as we enjoy some much-needed levity.

All the Moods

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James is serving up all the moods as mom Union captioned the adorable at-home photoshoot.

Vrooom!

Not sure why Chrissy Teigen’s fam was dressed up in racing gear but we’re really into it.

Sweet Tooth

“I am so obsessed with this angel!!! My baby bunny,” Khloe Kardashian captioned this super-cute pic of 2-year-old daughter True.

Making a Splash

“This pic makes me happy,” Kylie Jenner captioned an almost too-cute photo of little Stormi in a bubble bath and, TBH, same.

Cuteness Overload

Milla Jovovich did the rest of us a solid by sharing a photo and video of the “cuteness overload” that is her kids. “Baby Osian and Dash to the rescue so we can all smile today!” she wrote. Mission accomplished, kiddos.

Those Lashes, Though

Is there anything more restorative than the laughter of a baby? Enrique Iglesias’ video of his and Anna Kournikova’s giggling tot is a dose of pure joy.

Kisses!

You can always count on Shady Baby to put a smile on your face. Here, Gabrielle Union’s cutie-pie Kaavia James blows kisses and sends “love & light.” Please and thank you.

Miles of Smiles

Serious question: Could Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make any sweeter babies? This video of Miles is proof that he might literally be the cutes.

A Bittersweet Blessing

While welcoming another member to the family in the midst of a pandemic isn’t ideal, Carson and Siri Daly are nonetheless overjoyed to bring home their fourth child: daughter Goldie Patricia Daly.

Baby Bug

If you aren’t already following Eva Amurri’s feed, do so immediately. In addition to this snuggly snapshot of two-week-old son Mateo, you’ll find tons of cute pics and video of her other two children, daughter Marlowe and middle child Major.

Mama’s Angel

Callum Kazee is here, y’all, and this tiny little guy is cute! Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee officially introduced their first son to the world with this heartwarming photo.

Mr. Big’s Little Fella

Um, please file Chris Noth and wife Tara Wilson’s new baby Keats under “most beautiful children ever.” We’re also big fans of Noth’s message: “I hope we can make it a better place for his generation! Peace and Strength!”

Chillin’ Out

Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and daughter Bella are making the most of their downtime together by staying cool in a paddling pool.

Best Smile Award

Shawn Johnson-East and Andrew Johnson show off daughter Drew Hazel’s smile, boasting it “lights up the world.” And, c’mon, you can’t argue with that.

Grinning Away

Lookalike alert! Lauren Conrad and William Tell’s second son, Charlie Wolf, has his Mama’s sweet eyes and smile.

Rub-A-Dub-Dub

Christina on the Coast star Christina Anstead revealed new son Hudson’s cool new bath-time contraption. Baby bath time is the sweetest, right?

